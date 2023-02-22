‘Arbitrary six-month line’ for exclusion from Mother and Baby Home redress scheme is discriminatory, says Mary Lou McDonald

An “arbitrary six-month line” for exclusion from a Mother and Baby Home redress scheme is discriminatory, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald has said.

“The scheme is an insult to survivors and the hard road they have walked,” she said.

It is “scandalous” and creates a hierarchy of victims, she said. “It is heartless, disgraceful and cruel.”

The scheme takes the view “that some mothers and their children suffered less than others,” she said.

It excludes children who spent less than six months in a Mother and Baby institution or a county home.

“And as a consequence, 24,000 survivors will be left behind by the government's proposed scheme,” Ms McDonald said.

“The Government is saying these children did not spend long enough in a home to suffer trauma,” she said.

“The trauma was in being separated from their mother in the first place.”

But the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in reply that the scheme would involve payments to 34,000 people and enhanced medical cards for another 20,000 people at a cost of some €800m to the taxpayer.

It is one of the largest schemes ever put forward to remedy the sins of the past, he said.

In relation to children who spent less than six months in an institution, the overwhelming desire expressed was for birth information, he added.

Ms McDonald said the Government’s decision was arbitrary and cruel. “If I was sitting where you are, I would not do this – for the simple reason that it is wrong.”

Mr Varadkar said he didn’t think it was accurate to call a Government decision arbitrary when it went further than recommended by a judge after a long inquiry.

Nor was it to characterise the Government decision as solely linked to finance, because it had also made counselling available and provided a State apology. "There was also going to be a national centre of research and remembrance.”