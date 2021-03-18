Appointment process of Irish Aviation Authority interim chairperson ‘looks appalling’, Oireachtas Committee hears

The appointment process of the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) interim chairperson “looks appalling”, an Oireachtas Committee has heard.

Rose Hynes, the former chairperson of the Shannon Group, was appointed as the interim chairperson at the IAA by Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan in January.

She will carry out the duties of a chairperson until the Air Navigation and Transport Bill is enacted, which will split the IAA into two separate boards.

Read More

Assistant Secretary at the Department of Transport Fintan Towey confirmed that Ms Hynes is currently chairing IAA meetings, taking executive decisions and being remunerated.

He said that there were no other expressions of interest in the interim chair role and that internal discussions took place between Minister Ryan and Department officials, in which three people were considered for the role.

Fianna Fáil Senator Timmy Dooley told Mr Towey, who took questions on Ms Hynes’ appointment at the Oireachtas Committee on Transport and Communications, that the process used to appoint her “looks appalling”.

“Two or three people sat in a room, tossed around a few names, and did an eenie-meenie-minie-mo and picked an individual,” Mr Dooley said.

“That doesn’t look good for transparency at the level that we’re dealing with. Quite frankly, it looks appalling,” he said.

Ms Hynes will be able to apply for the position of chairperson for either of the two new boards which will be created once the Bill is enacted.

“Does that not cast on the interim chair a level of favouritism because you’re giving them a level of access to intimate knowledge that nobody else will have access to in a competition for the new positions?” asked Senator Dooley.

“You have opened up a route that does not look good.”

He said that he is not questioning the “capacity or capability” of Ms Hynes but the process surrounding the appointment.

“I just think that it is a major lapse in good governance by a department around something that is so serious,” he said.

Senator Dooley said that it was “absolutely flabbergasting” why nobody on the IAA board was approached for the position of interim chair.

Mr Towey said that the process used is recognised in guidelines set out by the Department of Public Expenditure and Reform.

“The process to be applied by the Public Appointments Service is dependent on the recruitment process which is carried out in accordance with the Public Appointment Service procedures,” he added.

Mr Dooley’s Fianna Fáil colleague TD Cathal Crowe said that the process is “a little out of sync with that I've seen happen with other appointments”.

Read More

Online Editors