'Appointing Brendan Howlin as leader had detrimental effect on morale' - Second Labour councillor resigns in a week

THE Labour Party has lost a second member in a week as a Dublin councillor has stepped down from the party.

Mick Duff, who sits on South Dublin County Council, announced his resignation today, following in the footsteps of his council colleague Martina Genockey.

Mr Duff – who was one of those seeking a change of leadership and who backed Tipperary TD Alan Kelly for the top job ahead of the party’s think-in last month – referred to the 2016 appointment of Brendan Howlin to lead the party as one of the reason's for his departure.

“The issue of the parliamentary Labour Party appointing Brendan Howlin as Leader in the aftermath of the 2016 General Election had a detrimental effect on the morale of the Labour organisation,” he said in a statement.

‘Open’: Labour leader Brendan Howlin defended his time in charge. Photo: Frank McGrath

Both Pat Rabbitte and Joan Burton were elected by the grassroots of the party he said, adding: “In short, if it was good enough for them, it should have been good enough for Brendan too”.

“We needed a nationwide conversation with the membership after the 2016 General Election, to let people state their views, whether palatable or not, learn from past mistakes and get back to basic core values,” he said.

Mr Duff claimed the party has not leaned any lessons from its time in Government – which left the party severely diminished after the last election – and said the party seems “hellbent on returning to coalition as soon as we hear the noble call”.

“[As] difficult as it is in opposition as a small party, we could effectively use that time to reorganise, rejuvenate and rebuild. Regaining trust as a party of social conscience is not easy, but it is a road I hoped the party would travel,” he said.

The Tallaght councillor said he hopes his departure and that of Ms Genockey will be a "wake up call" for the party.

"I hope what I've done will provoke some positive response [from the party]," he told Independent.ie.

The councillor was among those who aired their grievances at a closed door meeting of the party’s entire membership at their think-in in Drogheda.

A number of members hit out at the party’s performance during that meeting but ultimately the idea of a leadership change was put to bed by Mr Howlin who said changing the name on the office of the leader in Leinster House was not the solution.

Mr Duff plans to remain a councillor in an Independent capacity.

Ms Genockey sent her resignation letter to the party on September 28 and said the recent debate “opened her mind” about the party and lead to her reaching the conclusion that it was no longer the place for her.

She said politics should not be about “personalities, personal ambition and privilege” but should be about “communities, ideas and activism”.

Independent.ie has reached out to the Labour Party.

