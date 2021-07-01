Aontú takes legal action against RTÉ over by-election debates exclusion

Aontú is taking a High Court action against RTÉ over being excluded form Dublin Bay South by-election debates.

The party said the case is being taken because the national broadcaster is excluding the Aontú candidate Mairéad Tóibín from both of their TV and radio debates.

RTE Radio One’s Claire Byrne Show and RTE One’s The Week in Politics are both holding debates and Ms Tóibín has not been invited on either.

In a statement, she said: “RTE have a responsibility for the diversity of Ireland to be reflected in public discourse,”

“Aontú has been the only party in the Dáil for the last number of months to challenge the Government on the length and severity of the restrictions they are imposing,” she added.

Ms Tóibín said her party is registered in the North and South, has six elected representatives and received over 50,000 votes in the last general election.

“This is a vote higher than People before Profit who RTÉ have allowed in this debate. Indeed Aontú is polling higher than People Before Profit in many national opinion polls for the last 6 months. Aontú is also polling at or ahead of the Greens and Labour in some opinion polls,” she added.

RTÉ’s Elections Steering Group decided the televised debates would feature the top seven parties/candidates based on their share of first preference votes in the last general election while the radio debate would features the top five.

This means the participants in The Week in Politics debate will be Fine Gael’s James Geoghegan, Fianna Fáil’s Deirdre Conroy, the Green Party’s Claire Byrne, Sinn Féin’s Lynn Boylan, Labour’s Ivan Bacik, Social Democrat’s Sarah Durcan and People Before Profit’s Brigid Purcell. The Claire Byrne debate will not feature Ms Durcan or Ms Purcell but will include the other five candidates.

Other Dublin Bay South candidates including Ms Tóibín will be represented on both shows by short pre-recorded clips outlining their campaigns.

RTÉ noted that the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland’s compliance committee previously rejected complaints about debates during the 2019 European Election.

It also noted High Court Judge Senan Allen said at the time that selection candidates for debates based on past electoral performances is “sensible and likely to be some measure of audience interest in the participants”.

Aontú withdrew a case against over being excluded from RTÉ debates ahead of the 2020 General Election citing time constraints.