Antigen tests: Why the subsidy delay, how much will they cost and when should I use one?

The Government was supposed to sign off on a scheme to reduce the cost of antigen tests today but a memo that was being brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was pulled at the last minute.

It is the latest in a long list of delays and obstructions to introducing widescale rapid testing to help combat the spread of the virus. Here we look at where the Government currently stands on the tests?

The delay centres on talks between the Government and retailers who supply the tests. It was originally envisioned that pharmacies would be paid a subvention to reduce the cost of the tests but it is now hoped supermarket retailers such as Aldi and Lidl will also be able to provide cheap tests. A draft Cabinet memo indicated the scheme would focus on pharmacies to begin with and a subvention for other retailers would be examined at a later date.

How much will the tests cost once the State subvention is introduced?

It is hoped the tests will be as cheap as €1 or €2 but the price is likely to vary depending on where you buy them. A pack of five tests in a pharmacy can be as much as €35, so the Government would have to introduce a €4 subsidy per test to reduce the cost to €15 or €3 per test. However, retailers are charging far less for tests. Aldi charge €4 per test and you can get five for €25 in Lidl, meaning they would need less of a State subvention to reduce to cost.

Can the Government set a price for antigen tests?

Officials did consider introducing a set price for the tests but EU State aid rules prevent Governments from setting prices of goods. There were concerns any move to bring in a price cap could ended up in the EU Court of Justice.

What will happen when I buy a test?

Pharmacies were earmarked for the subsidy scheme as staff can give customers instructions on how and when to use a test before it is purchased. Much like when a person buys a pack of Nurofen, the pharmacist would ask you a few questions about whether you have symptoms or not and then recommend if you should buy the antigen test or go for a PCR test. It is unclear if retailers will have to do the same.

When should I use an antigen test?

Antigen tests should only be relied on when a person does not have Covid-19 symptoms. People who are involved in behaviour or socialising deemed a high risk for Covid transmission are encouraged to use them on a regular basis. So if you went to a busy pub or live music event you should do a few tests in the days afterwards. If you get a positive result, you should isolate and organise for a PCR test.

What about the millions of antigen tests the HSE is stockpiling?

The HSE is sending out free antigen tests to people who are close contacts of confirmed cases. Close household contacts are asked to isolate for five days and take an antigen test every two days. The HSE are also using the tests in hospital and other medical settings. It was confirmed last week that House of the Oireachtas staff will be given free tests.

Does Nphet back the Government’s decision to subsidise the price of antigen tests?

Some members of Nphet are supportive of the use of antigen tests among the public. However, Chief Medical Officer Tony Holohan wrote to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly warning against the subsidy as he believes people will not use antigen tests properly and this will lead to a rise in Covid-19 cases. Professor Philip Nolan described antigen tests available in Lidl as “snake oil” but has since said it was probably not his wisest comment.