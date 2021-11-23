| 6.3°C Dublin

Antigen tests: Why the subsidy delay, how much will they cost and when should I use one?

The Covid-19 antigen test provides rapid testing for the virus Expand

Philip Ryan Twitter Email

The Government was supposed to sign off on a scheme to reduce the cost of antigen tests today but a memo that was being brought to Cabinet by Health Minister Stephen Donnelly was pulled at the last minute.

It is the latest in a long list of delays and obstructions to introducing widescale rapid testing to help combat the spread of the virus. Here we look at where the Government currently stands on the tests?

Why is the plan to subsidise the cost of antigen tests being delayed?

