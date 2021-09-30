Antigen testing could shape the future of nightclubs, Culture Minister Catherine Martin says

Antigen testing used at a pilot nightclub event could shape the future of a night out, culture Minister Catherine Martin has said.

The Button Factory in Dublin is tonight holding the first nightclub pilot event, the first of its kind in over 18 months.

The event will allow 450 attendees in. This is 60pc of the venue’s capacity and all entrants must have a Covid-19 digital passport and a clear antigen test.

Minister Martin said: “We are seeing the effect and impact of antigen testing tonight. The expert group on antigen testing is due to report in the coming days.”

Read More

Minister Martin added that the work carried out at the nightclub would “help” with the outlook on antigen testing.

And though the utilisation of antigens would mean clubbers would have to plan ahead, she did not feel this would put people off.

“I think fans have been deprived of music and the club scene for so long, I know I would do it (an antigen test) to go clubbing, to a music event or concert.

“We want everyone back, to enjoy music again”.

The minister stated having nightclubs open was vital to the culture industry and jobs.

“We want everyone behind the scenes to be working again, that personal responsibility of the fans is needed to get people working again,” she added.

And she explained the industry had asked for antigen tests to be examined as part of reopening.

The tests may be a part of a greater reopening plan for the night time industry if proven to be a success, she explained.

And regarding night time revellers having to show digital certs to enter premises, she explained “if all goes well, we will see what happens on October 22.”

October 22 is so far being signposted as the date when the requirement to show the passport for indoor events will be ended.

This will open all indoor hospitality to full capacity. However, the Government has already made it clear this depends on the virus trajectory being under control.

Minister Martin said: “I hope that’s one of the restrictions lifted,” adding she was “very optimistic” and highlighted Ireland’s place as the ‘best country’ for its response to the pandemic, in Bloomberg’s Covid resilience ranking.

She added that Ireland is “Top of the world” for its actions to stave off the virus.

Engineers were drafted in to ensure ventilation was at its “optimal levels” she added and CO2 levels are also being monitored at the pilot event.

Holding a nightclub pilot was the most complex of events to launch but it was nevertheless “very important,” she added and vital to reopening the industry.

“I want the club culture and electronic music to be recognised for the massive contribution it makes to the culture sector, to get it running smoothly on October 22.”

Additional supports would be needed to help the arts and tourism sector reopen, she added and this was something she had signalled ahead of the Budget on October 12.

A potential tourism stimulus to be examined, was, she said something similar to last year’s Stay and Spend scheme, which would help boost businesses.

“There’s a lot to be considered for tourism supports, it's one of the issues we are looking at,” Minister Martin said.

“It's part of the Budget negotiations… The Stay and Spend was underused because of the stop start nature of covid.

“It was a great idea but it didn’t get the traction…”

She added she was open to anything to support the sector. And despite reports of antisocial behaviour in Dublin in recent months - something not backed up by official garda statistics - Minister Martin felt this was not an issue to be concerned about regarding nightclub reopenings.

“I think it’s unfair to blame clubs that haven’t reopened yet,” she said. “Any street violence is to be condemned.”

She added there was “very positive engagement” regarding reopenings.

The Button Factory event is being staged by Hidden Agenda Ltd/District 8, in consultation with Give Us The Night, members of the Night Time Economy Taskforce.

Acts taking part tonight are Cailin, R.Kitt, Sunil Sharpe, DART, Kelly Anne Byrne, Sim Simma, Breen Cáit and Sam Greenwood. The event is sold out.