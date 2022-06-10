'Anti-unionist'- BBC NI slammed amid reports of plans to axe coverage of Twelfth parade

BBC NI has been slammed as “anti-unionist” amid speculation it is planning to axe live coverage of the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast.

Last night the broadcaster was unable to confirm if the city’s biggest parade will be televised live, as it has been for decades.

That has raised suspicion among unionists, including TUV leader Jim Allister, who lambasted the publicly funded broadcaster for its attitude towards unionist culture.

“I think the move is in line with the anti-unionist tendency that exists within BBC NI,” he told our sister publication, the Belfast Telegraph.

“That was on full show during the Centenary Parade.

“The BBC did minimum coverage and it looks like they are about to take the next republican step forward by cutting it even further.

“It’s appalling that a public broadcaster would act in this way.”

The North Antrim representative claimed that an existing perception among many unionists that BBC NI “has a one-sided agenda” is now “beyond question”.

It’s understood senior figures within Broadcasting House have been in talks with the Orange Order.

A spokesperson for BBC NI told the Belfast Telegraph a decision has yet to be reached about this year’s coverage.

“Our 12 July-related programming is still being finalised,” they said.

“It will likely involve dedicated television coverage from the Orange Order’s regional events — something that we’ve been working to enhance over recent years.

“This late evening programme has been popular with local audiences and our ambition is to further extend its reach, accessibility and appeal.

“We’ll also reflect the day’s spectacle alongside key stories and events within the BBC’s news services in Northern Ireland.”

The Grand Secretary of the Orange Order, Rev Mervyn Gibson, declined to comment on the situation until there is clarity.

“I will reserve judgment for when the BBC reveals its plans,” he said.

A former commentator on BBC NI coverage of the Twelfth warned “it would be folly” to limit television output to news bulletins and a late night recap of the main events.

Historian Dr Clifford Smyth fronted the regional channel’s special programme for more than 10 years until 2011.

“The viewing figures were between 145,000 and 150,000 when I did it,” he said.

“It was very well supported because people were exceptionally interested in it — and I think they still are.

“There’s a huge cross-community effect in that it presents nationalists with an alternative history.

“It helps us all to understand the political lines of cleavage on this island a little bit better.”

The former history teacher and ex-Orangeman said axing live coverage had been on the cards before — in particular, during the Drumcree standoff in Co Armagh.

Violence erupted across Northern Ireland in the summer of 1996 after a parade was prevented from passing through the mainly nationalist Garvaghy Road in Portadown.

“They thought broadcasting parades would be insensitive and provocative at that time,” Dr Smyth recalled.

“Consideration was given to stopping it then, but they re-thought that idea.”

Dr Smyth reminded the corporation it has a mandate to represent everyone and to educate through its programming.

“Whoever is behind this hasn’t thought the decision through very well,” he claimed.

“You see the whole history of Ulster in the Twelfth parade — it is depicted on the iconic banners.

“It’s essential that those of a different political outlook are exposed to that story.”

Dr Smyth said it raises an obvious question which will be on the lips of even more unionists now.

“Is it the British Broadcasting Corporation or the Nationalist Broadcasting Corporation?” he asked.

“It seems the BBC has abandoned balance.”

However a spokesperson for BBC NI insisted it acknowledges the significance of the Twelfth tradition.

“We know that the Orange tradition is important for many people and that it forms part of the wider diversity of local society,” they added. “This is something that we’ll want to describe and explain as part of our 12 July coverage — and more generally.”