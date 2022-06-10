| 17.6°C Dublin

'Anti-unionist'- BBC NI slammed amid reports of plans to axe coverage of Twelfth parade

Stock image: Twelfth of July Orange parade takes place in Belfast in 2018 Expand

Brett Campbell

BBC NI has been slammed as “anti-unionist” amid speculation it is planning to axe live coverage of the Twelfth of July parade in Belfast.

Last night the broadcaster was unable to confirm if the city’s biggest parade will be televised live, as it has been for decades.

