Another blow to Green party as two prominent councillors quit

The Green Party has suffered another major blow with the resignation of two prominent councillors.

The party’s leader on South Dublin County Council Liam Sinclair and his colleague Sophie Nicoullaud both quit the Greens in the last week.

Mr Sinclair told Independent.ie said he felt it was inevitable he would resign at some point after the Greens entered government and wanted to leave while he is still on good terms with his now former colleagues.

The Tallaght based councillor said he did not support the Programme for Government as he did not believe carbon tax proposals were fair on the less well-off and also hoped there would be commitments on free public transport.

“I gave it a bit of time but there was a feeling of inevitability and I made the decision to jump now rather than get in a row over something,” Mr Sinclair said. “I bear no ill will towards by former colleague and I hope to work together with them when it is possible to do so but in the main we have different priorities,” he added.

Mr Sinclair is a member of Green Party TD Francis Noel Duffy’s branch in Dublin South West. The councillor said Mr Duffy, who is the husband of Green Party deputy leader Catherine Martin, left the door open for him to return in the future. “A lot of things would have to change but I never say never,” Mr Sinclair said.

Meanwhile, Councillor Nicoullaud told the Greens this morning she was leaving the party, saying it is "nowhere to be seen" in the coalition government.

She said she had heard nothing about a planned review of the programme for government that was previously promised by Tourism Minister Catherine Martin, the Green Party's deputy leader.

“I was against going into coalition but I accepted the vote of the members. I voted for Catherine Martin and I was hoping Eamon would have given his turn to lead the party to Catherine after he had that position for years: It would have been a progressive gesture.

"I am disappointed Catherine is not doing any review of the Greens in Government has she said she would. I regret very long serving members of the party are still driving the party in their direction and not moving on and adapting to new world circumstances.

She said her values and those of the Green Party are "far from being the ones" of its coalition partners Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael and criticised the delay in banning co-living.

"We need drastic changes if we want to stand a chance to stop climate change. I cannot be part of a government who didn't ban co-living on its first day in office. More than ever, we need a government to place social justice first and not investors' interests first. This is not happening and the Green Party is nowhere to be seen in this government but only the reflection of the two majority parties in this coalition.

"When I canvassed for the local election I wanted more for the people of Ballyfermot-Drimnagh. Not all voted for me but I hear what their daily needs are and I am here to represent them. A just transition with climate and social justice is the only way forward to feed as many people as possible on this planet."

She said she will continue to represent her constituents in Ballyfermot-Drimnagh as an Independent councillor, but said she would be happy to work with her Green colleagues "to advance the projects we share".





Online Editors