Another €200 energy credit could be on way in next budget, says Simon Harris

Paschal Donohoe and Michael McGrath are expected to include families and students in any cost-of-living package in the next budget. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Simon Harris is not ruling out another €200 energy credit in the next budget. Photo: PA

Budget 2024 will have to help people struggling with energy poverty, according to Higher Education Minister Simon Harris as he did not rule out further €200 electricity credits.

The three electricity credits in last year’s budget were “very effective” and there is a need for “more measures” to tackle energy poverty in Budget 2024, he said.

“I personally think the energy credits were very effective. They were costly in terms of the overall cost to the taxpayer, but then every taxpayer was benefitting in terms of reduction on their bill,” said Mr Harris.

“So certainly there will have to be more measures in the budget to help people address energy poverty, but the specifics of that will have to wait a couple of weeks.

“The next budget absolutely has to be a budget about children, about child welfare and about tackling child poverty.

"There will be measures in the budget to help children and families, and there will be measures in the budget to help put money in people’s pockets.

“Many families in Ireland need a bit of assistance, they need some of their money back, in my view, and that’s what a government should do in a cost-of-living crisis.”

Mr Harris was speaking as Independent.ie reported earlier that a one-off payment of a double child benefit, as well as increasing State-funded parental leave by two weeks, is being considered.

The minister previously vowed to reduce third-level fees and these were reduced by €1,000 last year.

He said he “expects” for students to be included in any possible cost-of-living measures being looked at by the ministers controlling the purse strings, Michael McGrath and Paschal Donohoe.

Last year, some students received a €500 once-off cost of living payment.

“If there is a cost-of-living element to the budget – and I imagine there will be and I’ve heard Minister McGrath talk about this – if there are measures brought in to help people with the cost of living, I’ll expect students and families to be included as a part of that,” said Mr Harris.

“Education is the greatest leveller when it comes to tackling disadvantage and poverty, and it makes so much sense to invest in it.”

He was speaking in north Dublin as he announced funding of €1m across 51 projects around the country to help provide adults with literacy, numeracy and digital skills.