Annual targets under Government’s multi-billion housing plan to be increased

Annual housing targets under the Government’s flagship multi-billion Housing for All plan are likely to be increased from an average of 33,000 to 40,000, according to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien has pinned his political career on the success of the Housing for All plan in easing the housing crisis.

One of the biggest criticisms of the plan by opposition politicians has been that its building targets are too low.

Speaking today, Mr Varadkar has said the Housing Commission will soon advise Government whether targets should be increased.

“The target for this year is 28,000 not including student accommodation and derelict being brought back into use. Our mission for this year is not to meet that target but to exceed the target,” he said.

“The target is the floor and we want to exceed the target in the years ahead.

“Housing for All at the moment has an average target of 33,000 houses per year but it does ramp up to 40,000 by the end of the decade.

“I think given the rising population, given that a large number of people have come from Ukraine, many of whom will stay, it makes sense to me that we will need to revise upwards those targets.”

Mr Varadkar said it is already within the State’s plans to increase delivery to an average of 40,000 per year.

“If we can scale up to 40,000 a year, or more, by the end of the decade, of course we want to do that,” he said.

Mr O’Brien also revealed he was not invited to a meeting Mr Varadkar held with the Housing Commission last week.

Mr Varadkar posted a photo of his meeting with commission officials last week.

Mr O’Brien said he and Mr Varadkar talked about the meeting before and after it.

When asked if he was invited to it, he said: “No, but we knew the meeting was happening, absolutely.

“I think it’s right the Taoiseach as he has just taken over as Taoiseach has the opportunity to engage with all the stakeholders in housing.”

The commission is tasked with working on a referendum on a right to housing, as well as tenure, standards, sustainability and quality-of-life issues in the sector.

Mr Varadkar and Mr O’Brien met stakeholders, including landlord and renter representatives, at a conference at Government Buildings today.

The Government was urged to extend the eviction ban, prioritise people in emergency accommodation for social housing and make the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) more widely available.

“Lots of ideas were put forward but there wasn’t unanimity on what could be done, and that’s what we’ve to think about and reflect on in the next couple of weeks,” said Mr Varadkar.

Mr O’Brien also said he “certainly” wants to see the €500 renters tax credit, which renters can avail of since January 1, extended in forthcoming Budgets.