Anger as 'privacy rights' mean pensions and lump sums of ex-TDs will no longer be public

Leinster House (Stock) Expand

Ken Foxe

Details of the lump sums, pensions and termination pay for individual TDs and senators will no longer be made public following a decision by Oireachtas authorities.

The payments have been published by Leinster House for more than a decade without issue.

However, the Oireachtas has now decided that continued publication of the data would be a breach of the privacy of the former politicians.