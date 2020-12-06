Andrews in apology for 'anti-trans' tweets likes

A Sinn Féin TD has apologised for liking tweets which transgender rights campaigners have said are "transphobic".

Chris Andrews is the latest Sinn Féin TD to become embroiled in a controversy over his use of social media following Brian Stanley, who is facing calls to resign as chair of the Dáil's Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Andrews liked a tweet in February, which read: "Imagine if your daughter sacrificed her whole youth to get to the Olympics to win a gold medal and then this guy grows his hair long, says he's a woman, and shows up and mops the floor with her."

The tweet quoted a post about the New Zealand transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard, who won two gold medals at the 2019 Pacific Games in Samoa.

Mr Andrews also liked a tweet, which said: "Definitely should have a transgender category. You could obliterate women from sport if this becomes more frequent."

Transgender Equality Network Ireland chair Sara Phillips said: "I would be very disappointed that he has liked and shared those tweets, but Chris has been supportive of trans rights in the past. I would hope to at some point get some context from him and discuss with him as to why he feels he should be liking and sharing those tweets."

Ms Phillips said that the conversation around the participation of trans people in sport has "consistently inflamed from a base that is transphobic". She added: "I think there are conversations that are continually ongoing in relation to trans people's inclusion in sport, it is really imperative that they have access to sport in the same way everyone else does."

Mr Andrews said: "I have been and continue to be a strong supporter of trans rights. I have dedicated my career to the defence of human rights at home and abroad. That includes LGBTQ+ rights. I sincerely apologise for liking these tweets.

"There is a lot of misinformation about transgender participation in sports, and it needs to be addressed head on. I have since learned a lot about transgender participation in sports, and the tenuous claims of unfair advantage which are not backed up in the most recent academic research.

"To that end, I have reached out to Sara and the Transgender Equality Network to discuss with me to see how we can help advance transgender rights in sports."

Meanwhile, Brian Stanley is seeking to address the Dáil on December 15, having been told by Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald to take a week away from Leinster House.

