And that’s four – after Damien English, here’s your ministerial resignation scorecard in full

Senan Molony

Barry Cowen, Robert Troy, Damien English and Dara Calleary. Photos: Tom Burke, Gareth Chaney/Collins and Frank McGrath Expand
Fianna Fáil minister Barry Cowen resigned in a scandal over a previous drink driving offense, after just two weeks in the job. Photo: Tom Burke Expand
Dara Calleary resigned as Minister for Agriculture just 37 days after taking over from his predecessor Barry Cowen. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand
Robert Troy resigned as junior minister amid pressure over his property portfolio. Photo: Frank Mc Grath/Irish Independent Expand
Damien English resigned from his junior minister role after failing to declare ownership of a property in 2008. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

And that would bring to four the number of ministerial resignations from this Government in two and a half years.

One average one goes every seven and a half months.

