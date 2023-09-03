Analysis: Voting system means only Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil can govern

New poll reveals numbers parties can expect with more Dáil seats, and it is bad news for Fine Gael and the Greens

So, our poll reveals the only “viable” government is one that includes Sinn Féin and Fianna Fáil amounting to 102 seats based on the current numbers. It raises two questions.

First, how the model was estimated, and second, its implications.

The model we use to estimate these results is based on two key principles of Irish elections. The first relates to the proportionality of Irish elections.

The term “proportionality” examines if the share of the votes that a party gets will roughly equate to the share of the seats they will get. If a party gets 13pc of the votes, it should get 13pc of the seats too. It contrasts with majoritarian systems like the UK’s where a party in 2015 received 13pc of the vote but won 0.2pc of the seats. To be more accurate, though, in Ireland we have a sort of “semi-proportional system”. And this is what our model focuses on.

Whenever a party has received over 25pc of the national vote, they get a seat bonus. This is because the party is likely to be in contention in all seats, in contrast with smaller parties who tend to be uncompetitive in three-seat constituencies. Without going into the mathematics of it all, the more people that are elected in each constituency, the more proportional the system.

In the UK, only one person is elected in each constituency, whereas on the other extreme in the Netherlands they have just one constituency with all 150 members being elected using a very large ballot. With our system of electing three to five TDs from each constituency, we end up with almost proportional results in which the larger parties get a small “seat bonus”, as they win a higher proportion of seats in the Dáil compared with the share of first preference votes they receive.

Ireland Thinks Poll - State of the Parties

​Our estimates for this projection are trained on historical data, specifically the S-shaped relationship between the share of seats a party has won and the share of votes they have won.

This relationship is relatively consistent, allowing us to predict within a handful of seats in each election.

Notably, the larger the vote share a party has, the larger the seat bonus it has tended to receive. For example, when Bertie Ahern’s Fianna Fáil first swept to power in 1997, they won 46pc of the seats with 39pc of the vote. The biggest aberration, however, was in 2011 when Fine Gael won 46pc of the seats with 36pc. While exceptional vote management certainly helped Fine Gael in 2011, their fortunes were also helped by the relative “transfer toxicity” of their opponents that year. This leads us to the second principle, which relates to what we talk about when we observe transfer toxicity.

The ability of a party to win lower preferences from voters supporting other candidates is the second crucial factor that affects this relationship between votes and seats.

Historically speaking, the Green Party has had a superior ability to convert votes into seats, even for a smaller party. For example, in 2020 it won 7.5pc of the seats with 7pc of the vote, which can be contrasted with Sinn Féin in 2007 who won just 2.4pc of the seats when they also received 7pc of the vote, such was their contrasted ability to win transfers.

We modify our results on the basis of our understanding of the relative toxicity of the individual parties. As a result, Sinn Féin is much less likely to have the sort of seat bonus that benefited Ahern in 1997 or Enda Kenny in 2011 when they both first came to power. Similarly, as reported here previously, the Green Party attracts significant toxicity, which can be contrasted sharply with the transfer-friendliness of the Social Democrats. Our model accounts for these variations.

​The results show it is clear that unless there is a shift in polling, neither the current Government nor a Sinn Féin-left coalition have sufficient numbers to form a government.

At the latest, there will be a general election in February 2025, although with the experience Fine Gael has had with February elections as the incumbent, you can be relatively certain the party will look to pull the plug under somewhat more favourable conditions. The fundamental question of what options are available is increasingly important to voters.

In forced choice, which of the following would be your preferred option for government after the next election?

What is notable in our poll is the rise in support for a putative Sinn Féin-Fianna Fáil option, up to 42pc this month from 39pc last month. It is an option, for which Fianna Fáil supporters are now also softening on, rising to 27pc among the Fianna Fáil vote, up from 19pc last month.

But as our poll also shows, only a minority 45pc have “already decided” for whom they will vote, with 17pc stating they will decide at some point before the election is called and a total of 38pc waiting at least until the election is called if not well into the campaign itself. They have a right to know.