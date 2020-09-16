Everything it touches, it seems, goes wrong.

And even in defending his record, and pointing to the things that have been done well, Micheál Martin comes across as whiny and needy, as if deserving of the people’s praise – when he’s in a privileged position and most of the rest of us are barely clinging on.

After another battering by the overnight headlines – the words ‘circus’ and ‘shambles’ being used – it really is remarkable to reflect on the various jumps, shunts and stutterings of the coalition clown car so far.

Jobs for the boys

They really covered themselves with ingloriousness in mucking up the ‘job for the boy’ that Simon Coveney so clearly wanted in Europe.

Ministers spent days wondering whether they could defy European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s directive that she wanted a woman and a man nominated to replace Phil Hogan, with the clear implication that a woman would be chosen, all else being equal.

Eventually, they decided that to defy her would needlessly offend 51pc of the electorate at home – yet the needless delay was pointed out to be damaging to Ireland’s standing in Europe.

Mairead McGuiness snatched the prize – and Simon had to pretend that his focus all along had been on the situation in Belarus and the western Balkans.

Pubs

The Government has repeatedly contradicted itself on when ‘wet’ pubs might open, stoking up hostility in every constituency. Dates of August 8, August 31 and September 21 were given. Instead it’s been scotched now for Dublin.

The contradiction between food and wet pubs is of the Government’s own making – as was the “snooping” regulation of needing to know what individual drinkers/diners have had to eat. Work was piled on work for the hospitality sector as backbench TDs shook their heads at the pointless bureaucracy of it all.

Resignations

Yes, Barry Cowen had to go – especially after turning snarky about the gardaí who stopped him, or at least appearing to do so by complaining about the leaking of that detail.

Remarkably, Phil Hogan promptly fell into the very same trap, despite having been shown the outcome. Perhaps he had been distracted by the interim departure of our second Minister for Agriculture, Dara Calleary, who surrendered his Cabinet portfolio over the Golfgate dinner.

The public also carefully selected their clubs to despatch a Leas Cathaoirleach and to batter six Senators, although a Supreme Court judge still believes he’s supremely above it all.

Covid plan

What a beauty this one is. More levels than a high-rise car park, but just as hard to find your particular spot… and impossible to get answers from ministers who have managed to have Dublin entirely outside of their structure for the future.

Magnificent were the three airy speeches with no actual information, followed by a questions & answers session with the media that lacked the element that was supposed to come after the ampersand. Instead they tied themselves up in &s, and no-one could understand any of it. Well done, bozos. You really excelled yourselves.

Donnelly

The only ones happy with the Health Minister are the Social Democrats, congratulating themselves on having passed him off on Fianna Fáil like a counterfeit tenner.

He has hurtled around the Covid, hospitals and health arena like a arch trampolinist... frequently performing back-flips after he gets something wrong on the radio or in the Dáil chamber, usually while trying to explain his own Government’s advice about risky things like crossing the road, bouncing in the back garden, leaving Dublin, or sending the kids to schools.

His mouth runs away from him so much it’s actually around the corner and halfway down to the shops.

U-turns

There have been lots. The most spectacular was the Government publishing a so-called green list and then intercepting anyone who tried to avail of it at the airport, cutting off their PUP payments if not flinging them into jail.

The Government was left in the unhappy position of letting it be known that they were mostly targeting ‘foreigners’ who were leaving the country for good. But the social welfare code allows holidays and the Government had broken its own laws. Heather Humphreys, the Social Intimidation (whoops, Protection) Minister, screeched into reverse.

Jam for juniors

What’s another €16,500 between friends? Minnow politicians with promise, such as Jack Chambers, Hildegarde Naughton and Pippa Hackett – you’ve heard of all these, right? – couldn’t be expected to, um, hack it on a basic TD’s salary of €96,189. Come on, be fair.

The lava-flow of public anger that greeted this announcement, to be exceeded only by the Krakatoa of Golfgate, forced its eventual abandonment.

But this is also the Government that has created a record 20 junior minister posts and a record 21 special adviser, or Spad, posts. And one that then needs to hire special advice from a PR agency because they haven’t got any worth the name.

Brexit

I sense you’re running out of patience, dear reader, so let it simply be noted that Micheál Martin waited three days to ring up Downing Street after Boris kicked us in the face – whereas Mary Lou was hitting the phone to No. 10 on day one, and wouldn’t have given the UK Prime Minister the light tedious “in terms of” thickets of oul’ flannel that the Taoiseach likes to deploy.

He said/he said

Ah, sure you know yourself. Leo’s just winding him up for fun at this stage. Meanwhile, Micheál is forced to deny that they are getting separate Nphet briefings, while his backbencher Marc MacSharry says Varadkar is “running rings round him”, and Éamon Ó Grandson calls for a new leader, like his granddad, or like him, indeed.

Meanwhile, Fianna Fáil’s fallen to 10pc support nationally, and just 4pc in Dublin… only for Micheál to screw up the Dublin message on Covid.

The poll suggests that Fianna Fáil may only exist in the margin of error… and they do, they really, really do. The margin for the whole Government is a mile wide, and we’re all suffering in the Era of Error.