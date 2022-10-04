An Bord Pleanála: Everything you need to know about the reform and how it might affect you

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today announced a major reform of An Bórd Pleanala after months of controversy surrounding the planning body.

This follows months of media revelations about alleged conflicts of interest in decision-making by some board members.

Allegations include accounts of chronic understaffing, the rushing through of files with minimal assessment by board members and a lack of paper trails to show how decisions are made or why inspectors’ recommendations are rejected.

Mr O’Brien has asked senior counsel Remy Farrell to carry out an independent review of the body, which is now with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

What does An Bórd Pleanala do?

The national planning appeals board is an independent body which deals with planning appeals.

All decisions made by city or county councils on planning permission can be appealed into An Bórd Pleanala by those participating in the application.

This appeal must be made within a month of the council’s decision.

What changes will there be?

There will be a change in the way the board operates.

Currently, board members can only be nominated from select organisations specialising in housing issues such as architecture and engineering.

This is set to be scrapped and a panel of experts will instead examine applicants. Anybody will be able to apply and a job specification will be in place.

More people will also be hired onto the board, which will now have 15 people in total, an increase of four.

The four new board members will oversee planning issues for the marine and climate, legal affairs, corporate governance and the use of digital technology within the body.

The customer complaints procedure will also be changed to provide for the “systemic issues” within the planning body.

What about the Remy Farrell report?

The Remy Farrell report was commissioned at the minister’s request following a series of media reports on alleged conflicts of interest in decision-making at the planning board.

That report is still with the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Mr Farrell’s review was ordered after the OnTheDitch website reported potential conflicts involving deputy chairperson Paul Hyde in his work with An Bord Pleanala.

Deputy chairperson Paul Hyde stepped aside from his position when Mr Farrell was appointed.

Mr Hyde later announced his full resignation and has rejected any suggestion that he allegedly breached his duties.

Will the changes affect my planning application?

It may be possible that while the planning body is reformed, some planning appeals may be delayed.

However, it is not clear how long these delays will be.

Will this speed up the planning process?

Mr O’Brien has often spoken of “blockages” within the planning system and has promised to bring new planning legislation to Government shortly.

However, the reforms within An Bórd Pleanala are aimed to make the organisation more efficient and fairer.

In the long term, if the reforms are successful, alongside other reforms of the planning system, the planning process should be sped up.