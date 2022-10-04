| 16.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

An Bord Pleanála: Everything you need to know about the reform and how it might affect you

Reform of An Bórd Pleanala aims to make the organisation more efficient and fairer

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien published his action plan for the reform of An Bord Pleanála. Photo: Gareth Chaney Expand

Close

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien published his action plan for the reform of An Bord Pleanála. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien published his action plan for the reform of An Bord Pleanála. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien published his action plan for the reform of An Bord Pleanála. Photo: Gareth Chaney

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien today announced a major reform of An Bórd Pleanala after months of controversy surrounding the planning body.

This follows months of media revelations about alleged conflicts of interest in decision-making by some board members.

Related topics

More On Darragh O'Brien

Most Watched

Privacy