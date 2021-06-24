‘Amnesty’ legislation for Troubles paused after face-to-face talks between Minister Simon Coveney and Northern Secretary Brandon Lewis

NO FEE JULIEN BEHAL PHOTOGRAPHY A meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference takes place on Thursday 24th June 2021. Following the meeting a press conference took place in Dublin Castle. Picture shows L-R Minister for Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney T.D, Secretary of State for Northern Ireland and Rt Hon Brandon Lewis MP. MORE INFO CONTACT press.office@dfa.ie

Controversial British Government legislation on an amnesty for all killings committed during the Troubles has been paused following face-to-face talks between Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Northern Secretary Brancon Lewis.

The breakthrough occurred at Dublin Castle talks that also involved Justice Minister Heather Humphreys and a junior UK minister, dressed up as a meeting of the British-Irish Intergovernmental Conference.

The UK and Irish Governments agreed there was a need for a “process of intensive engagement” with the Northern Ireland parties – most of whom are also bitterly opposed to the amnesty proposals -- and others stakeholders, such as bereaved families.

A joint communiqué agreed that the new moves would need to “build on previous discussions around the implementation of the Stormont House Agreement and to take account of the views of all participants including new proposals which the UK Government intended to bring forward.” Department of Foreign Affairs officials pointed to intent in the past tense.

Mr Lewis refused to explicitly state that the amnesty legislation – which was originally to be brought into the Commons before the summer recess – was now on the back burner. But he indicated that the new process was the engagement for now. Senior DFA officials separately confirmed however that the amnesty proposals had been parked.

The Northern Secretary didn’t directly answer when asked by the Irish Independent if he had apologised to Mr Coveney for not mentioning the amnesty proposals at their last face-to-face meeting, only for details to be strategically leaked to British newspapers by Downing Street hours later. “I speak to Simon all the time,” he said, adding that he had made no announcement himself on the matter that day.

The replacement process will prioritise “the interests and perspectives of victims and survivors, and all those most directly affected by the Troubles,” the sides agreed. It is understood they also discussed individual legacy cases, including Ballymurphy.

Mr Lewis did not specifically mention any issue, but referred to people tragically having to wait “up to fifty years” for answers, which he said was “completely unacceptable.”

But he also said: “We want to find a way forward that delivers, in a way that deals with vexatious claims and the cycle of investigations, and we’ve been very upfront about that. We want to do this in a way that delivers consensus for the people of Northern Ireland. We are both very clear that this has got to be done by working with all the parties… so that this isn't the sort of conversation that we're having in another decade.”

Mr Coveney said the new legacy process was “open minded” with “no pre-determined outcome,” and it was hoped to progress it quickly in a bid to reach consensus. He was it was no secret that the Irish Government perspective was based on the Stormont House Agreement, a previous deal on legacy issues between the British and Irish Governments.

The Northern Secretary said it was a complex and sensitive issue and people had had “abhorrent experiences” and had then “waited far too long for information, and systems and processes” then being placed on top.

On the Northern Ireland Protocol, Mr Coveney said Ireland was trying to help achieve progress and favoured flexibility and pragmatism where possible, particularly on animal checks, which could remove many difficulties.

But he said the protocol was now international law. “This isn’t a renegotiation of what was agreed.”

The sides discussed the DUP party upheavals, with Mr Lewis saying later that Jeffrey Donaldson was a very experienced politician, and appearing to rule out any collapse of the Northern institutions by praising how quickly a new First and Deputy First Minister had been appointed after the departure of Arlene Foster.

The joint communiqué welcomed the restoration of “all the political institutions of the Good Friday Agreement following the New Decade, New Approach agreement in January 2020.” The NDNA includes the Irish Language Act that Mr Lewis has promised to make binding UK law if not implemented by the Assembly in the Autumn.

The Irish and UK Governments also expressed their “shared determination to work together to maintain political stability” across the devolved institutions.