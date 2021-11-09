Ambulance staff working 15-hour shifts without rest because of constant computer-based redeployments, Dáil told

AMBULANCE staff are working up to 15 hours a day with no food breaks or rest because constant, computer-based redeployments, the Dáil has been told.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin suggested the Oireachtas Health Committee look into the issue after Independent Tipperary TD Michael Lowry said that a woman in her 60s had died in an ambulance on the way to hospital after it was diverted to another call.

“Two hours before this woman died, an ambulance en route was diverted to care for a man with a back injury,” the former Fine Gael Minister said.

“When the paramedics arrived, the man walked out of his home and stepped into the ambulance. When a crew eventually arrived for the woman, she was carried out of her home by stretcher. This was the last time that she saw her home.”

He said the description given of the man's injury had “pushed him up the priority list and pushed her down.”

Mr Lowry explained: “He ticked more boxes on the ambulance service's emergency scale. This is a pre-programmed computer system that determines patient priority. It is a computer that decides, based on a tick in a box, how urgently an ambulance should arrive.”

Ambulance could be diverted “to just about anywhere, whether another town, another county or even another province,” he said.

Mr Lowry gave the example of a recent shift at the Thurles ambulance base, starting from 8pm. “That night crew was dispatched from Thurles to Nenagh, then back to Cashel. The next call was to Ballingarry, and they were then sent to Tullow, Co Carlow, diverted to New Ross and from there to Gowran and Thomastown. They were then sent back to Carlow town.

“This involved seven and a half hours of non-stop driving and only one patient to be transferred to hospital. While all this frantic driving was happening, Thurles was left without a service," Mr Lowry said.

The situation was being replicated elsewhere, he said. Last week the south-east region operated at half capacity due to long-term sick leave, exhaustion and lack of staff to fill rosters, he said.

“Exhausted paramedics rush along the highways and byways of Ireland, their 12-hour shifts stretching to 15 hours and more. They have no food breaks or downtime. A recent study showed half of shifts run over their designated finish times. This is dangerous and unsustainable.”

He said social media had recently highlighted an ambulance crew “who went off the road through fatigue at the end of their shift.” Paramedics across Ireland felt ignored and frustrated, he added, and many suffered from burnout and anxiety. He called for an independent review of the service.

The Taoiseach said staff in the HSE's national emergency operations centre in Tallaght were able to see all available resources and prioritise allocation.

“Judgment calls are made through the system as to which is the most severe incident, and ambulances are then deployed,” he said.

He said the model used represented international best practice. “That said, we hear repeated concerns from Deputies about situations that have emerged.”

He said it was always important to review how a system and service operates, suggesting the Health Committee should get involved.

“In the sad case articulated, it seems the woman did not meet the metrics on the face of it, but actually was in a much worse condition [than the man with a back problem],” he said.

Mr Martin added that the National Ambulance Service had performed heroically throughout the pandemic. “Redeployment of approximately 45 paramedics from Covid-19-related work back to emergency ambulance duties is under way,” he said.

“A further 80 paramedics are due to graduate from the National Ambulance Service College this quarter and 200 student paramedics are at different stages of the programme. There is a strong focus on getting additional staff in place.”

But he added: “The experiences outlined deserve to be put before the National Ambulance Service team and the HSE with a view to feeding into and getting a better service and better outcomes for people locally. I will relay this matter to the Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly.

“I will discuss it with him, the CEO of the HSE and the head of the National Ambulance Service. It would also be useful it the Joint Committee on Health received a presentation from the National Ambulance Service. It would be very useful.

“There is a lot in what Deputy Lowry says, but we need to hear the overall perspective on what is the optimum model for emergency care. A professional paramedic can be critical in terms of the outcomes for any person, and must also make the right decisions on the spot.”