Ambassador embroiled in ‘Champagnegate’ refuses to comment on controversy

A photo taken by Niall Burgess, then secretary-general of the Department of Foreign Affairs, of the champagne party at the Department of Foreign Affairs in June 2020

The Irish Ambassador to France has refused to publicly answer questions about last year’s ‘Champagnegate’ controversy.

Former secretary general at the Department of Foreign Affairs Niall Burgess would not take questions about having a champagne celebration in Iveagh House during the lockdown.

The end of Mr Burgess’ term as the top civil servant in the department was marred by controversy as he took a ‘selfie’ photograph of himself and his officials in the department standing closely together in June 2020 while strict social distancing restrictions were in place.

A team of officials were celebrating following Ireland’s successful bid to get on the UN Security Council.

Mr Burgess took the photograph and posted it on Twitter with the caption “Now we’re walking on air…”.

The tweet was deleted shortly after.

Details of the event did not emerge until December of last year, causing a political firestorm for the Government and foreign affairs minister Simon Coveney.

Mr Burgess began his work as Ireland’s Ambassador to France mere weeks before the controversy emerged.

The new secretary general at the department, Joe Hackett, later was asked to carry out an investigation into the event.

In his report, Mr Hackett said Mr Burgess should make a donation of €2,000 to a charity.

Ambassador Burgess hosted Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Energy Minister Eamon Ryan and the chief of Eirgrid at a large reception in the Irish embassy in Paris on Thursday.

The Irish delegation was visiting as senior officials signed off on a new €1.6bn Irish-French electricity interconnector €the day after Taoiseach Micheál Martin met French president Emmanuel Macron.

Ambassador Burgess refused to break his silence on ‘Champagnegate’ at the event when an interview was requested.

An official told Independent.ie Mr Burgess did not want to comment publicly while the Taoiseach or Irish ministers were visiting and holding press conferences.

The Ambassador opened the event with remarks in French.

The Taoiseach and Minister Ryan also addressed the audience before a high-level panel discussion took place.

Mr Martin left the event early for the airport and he was accompanied by Ambassador Burgess.