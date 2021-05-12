Almost nine in ten people believe Covid restrictions are justified, poll finds 

Almost nine out of ten (88pc) people believe the Government imposed Covid-19 restrictions are justified, according to a new EU opinion poll.

A huge majority (95pc) of people aged over 55 said the restrictions are justified.

However, there was a drop in support for restrictions among younger people with 79pc of 18- to 24-year-olds saying they are justified.

The 2021 Eurobarometer Report for Ireland found the high support for restrictions among Irish people was second only to Sweden, where 90pc of citizens believed they are justified.

The EU average was 73pc, and this dropped to 43pc in Latvia and 41pc in Slovenia.

Meanwhile, 74pc of Irish people say they want to receive the Covid-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Just 4pc of people said they do not intend to receive a vaccine, which is the lowest rate in the EU.

More than half (54pc) of people surveyed agreed there could be long-term side-effects from the vaccine that are currently unknown.

However, a majority (69pc) disagreed with the suggestion that vaccines are being developed too quickly to be safe.

There are mixed views from those surveyed on the country’s economy and employment situation and their own personal hopes for the future.

A majority (58pc) described the economic situation facing the country as bad, while a further 63pc said the same about current employment levels.

However, people were far more positive about their own economic situation with 83pc saying their household's financial position is good, which is 15 points above the EU average of 68pc.

And three out of four people (75pc) said their own personal employment situation is good.

As for the future outlook, 44pc of respondents said the country’s economic situation in the next 12 months will be better, while 37pc said it will be worse.

Similarly with employment, 45pc said they believed the national situation will be better within the next year, while 34pc said it will be worse.

When asked about their own personal employment situation, the vast majority (63pc) said it will be the same situation this time next year. Only 6pc of respondents said their personal employment situation will be worse, while 29pc said they believed it will be better.

Similar results were reflected when people were asked about their household financial situation in the next 12 months. The majority (55pc) said they believed it will remain the same, while a third (33pc) said it will be better and just 12pc said it will be worse.

“Irish people are among the most optimistic in the EU concerning the national economic situation,” the report said.

It also noted there is “much less pessimism” when personal economic sentiments are compared with national economic prospects.