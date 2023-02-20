Almost 7,000 applications by adoptees for birth information

There have been almost 7,000 applications for authentic birth information by adoptees since the launch of the Birth Information and Tracing Act last year.

The Cabinet will be told on Tuesday of the explosion of applications since the passage of the Act, with more than 2,000 cases completed.

The demands for birth details were made to the Adoption Authority of Ireland (AAI) and Tusla, the child and family agency.

The large number of applications is thought to have slowed down the hoped-for response times to people who have little idea of their identity or background.

Children’s Minister Roderic O’Gorman will speak to Cabinet on progress made over the last year, including on the Burials Act related to the infamous discovery of babies’ remains in a sewer cavern in Tuam.

The Burials Act will allow for the excavation and exhumation of the site at Tuam, which could happen this year.

A recruitment campaign for a director to head the independent office to supervise exhumations is currently underway, with a view to work at the site commencing “as early as possible”.

There is also to be a National Records and Memorial Centre on Sean McDermott Street, at the site of an old Magdalene Laundry. The dedicated new building will be a both a shrine of commemoration and an exhibition space.

Mr O’Gorman will tell his fellow ministers that a first phase of works has begun in order to make the Sean McDermott Street site secure for future works.