'All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy' - rural drivers should get a 'local two-pint permit', Danny Healy-Rae tells the Dáil

The call has been rejected as “blatant irresponsible nonsense” by the Tánaiste, Simon Coveney, who said too many lives were lost due to drink driving.

The Kerry TD said the closure of rural pubs had “left the social fabric in smithereens” and the many communities were trapped and isolated. He argued that more rural pubs had closed under this Government’s eight years in office than in the State’s entire history.

He told Tánaiste Simon Coveney in the Dáil that many pubs had closed all over his Kerry constituency.

“I’m asking you to provide a permit for the people who are only travelling on local rural class three roads so they can have their two pints and drive home on those roads,” the Kilgarvan TD said.

“If they stray beyond those roads then nail them but give them a chance to live and give them a chance to try it. All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy,” Mr Healy-Rae added.

But the Tánaiste said Mr Healy-Rae seemed to be making the case that the way to keep pubs open is to allow people to drink and drive.

“That is not only irresponsible but an insult to so many families who continue to mourn the deaths of people who have been killed by people who were drinking and driving,” he said.

Mr Healy-Rae vehemently opposed the introduction of legislation which imposes a driving ban on first-time drink-driving offenders where previously they received a fine and penalty points.

“The Irish pub has been known all around the world as a tourist attraction, a place of culture, traditional music, song and dance, storytelling, a place where families and workers meet to have a conversation, rich with characters who provided original entertainment,” he said.

“Many cities around the world have tried to replicate the Irish country pub. Now, people all around Kerry are afraid to leave their homes to go out and are like rabbits trapped in a burrow.

Dismissing any suggestion of a two-pint permit on local roads, the Tánaiste said people could not be encouraged to drink and drive no matter where they lived.

“Please let’s not start proposing solutions which we know, because the facts bear it out, put other people in danger on our roads,” Mr Coveney said.

The Tánaiste said a drink-driving permit would not help revive rural Ireland which the Tánaiste said the Government was committed to doing.

The national broadband plan would bring high-speed internet connections to all homes in rural Ireland.

They were working to provide and support rural bus services that would help get people to their local pub, he added.

But Mr Healy-Rae persisted. “Where are all the buses that the Government is putting on the road?” he asked.

