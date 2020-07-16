'All too cosy'- Shane Ross criticises former Attorney General's appointment to Supreme Court

Former Minister Shane Ross has criticised the current Government's appointment of Seamus Woulfe to the Supreme Court less than three weeks after he was replaced at Cabinet.

Mr Woulfe, who served as Attorney General in Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael-led government, was appointed as a judge in the Supreme Court following a recommendation to the Cabinet by the Judicial Appointments Advisory Board (JAAB).

His appointment was backed by JAAB, a panel made up of judges, the president of each standing court and the Attorney General among others.

Mr Ross, who was recently replaced as Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, said that the process of appointing judges is not transparent enough.

Expand Close Seamus Woulfe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins / Facebook

Seamus Woulfe. Photo: Gareth Chaney, Collins

"I find the process of appointing judges extraordinary. We don't see what's happening," he said.

"This is another one of those unfortunately. You ask the question how and you come across a brick wall of silence.

"Seamus Woulfe, who is a good lawyer, would have been involved in the appointments (of board members) while he was there including the President of the Court of Appeal and the Chief Justice, and now, having recommended them to the cabinet, they would be sitting in judgment to make him a judge as well. It's all too cosy cosy."

Mr Ross proposed a Judicial Appointment Bill while in Cabinet, which would have seen independent non-legal members of the public appoint judges along with an independent chair.

The bill was ridiculed by many in the legal sector, including then-Attorney General Mr Woulfe, who described it as "a dog's dinner".

Speaking on RTÉ's Today with Sarah McInerney, Mr Ross echoed his calls for an independent board.

"It is too small (a pool) and all of these judges know each other very well and they have been involved in each other's appointments," he said.

"When it gets to the stage that one person was Attorney General on that board and the judges he has appointed are now appointing him, you realise, yeah it's too close.

"What we were proposing is that you have an independent chair and an independent lay majority - otherwise you get too many judges appointing people they know very well.

"Let's have a lay majority- people from the outside - who are going to take an independent view, and an independent chair."

After Mícheál Martin said that Mr Woulfe's appointment as successor of Hon. Ms. Justice Mary Finlay Geoghegan was not discussed in Cabinet, Mr Ross said that he phoned the court service to inquire when a meeting was held by the JAAB to discuss Mr Woulfe's appointment, but that he was given no information.

"I think there is a tendency for people of political complexions to become Attorney General and there is a tendency for them to become judges when the political party they are attached to comes into power," he added.

"That's something the bill was going to put an end to, but we also don't want that to be replaced by insiders among the judges just coming in and picking people in what is at the minute a pretty incestual pool."

Online Editors