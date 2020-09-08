All new laws and policies to be assessed for climate impact

Measures determined to have an impact on carbon emissions it will have to be sent to Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan's Department of Communications and Climate Action. Picture: Steve Humphreys

ALL NEW laws and policies proposed by Government ministers will have to be assessed for their impact on climate change under a decision made by Cabinet today.

Ministers have agreed that from now on all memos brought to Cabinet will include a new section on climate impact and mitigation.

Measures determined to have an impact on carbon emissions it will have to be sent to Green Party Minister Eamon Ryan's Department of Communications and Climate Action for consultation. It is unclear whether Mr Ryan's department would have any power to take action to change memos sent to it for consultation.

But Cabinet agreed that three points must be considered in preparing all future memos.

Read More

Firstly they will be expected to outline how proposals increase or reduce carbon emissions.

Secondly, they’ll also have to outline how the impact of carbon emissions of not implementing the policy.

Thirdly the memo will have to set out how the impact of any rise in carbon emissions could be mitigated against.

As part of this process Government Departments will have to refer memos "that have any climate impact" to Mr Ryan's Department.

A Government spokesperson said: "This is about promoting a more balanced approach to policy making."

He said that Government memos already have to detail impacts on relations with the North, on employment, gender equality and cost to the exchequer among other matters.

"This is just bringing climate action into that as well," he said.

Read More

Online Editors