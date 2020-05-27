Alan Kelly begs Taoiseach to allow larger funerals

THE coronavirus rules limiting attendance at funerals to ten people are "too rigid" and should be changed, the Dáil has been told.

Labour leader Alan Kelly argued that the numbers allowed are too small and pointed out that many families are larger.

He said everyone knows the social distancing rules.

Mr Kelly suggested to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar that the number of mourners permitted should be increased to 30 and said: "I beg you to change it".

Mr Varadkar said he knows it's a "really difficult issue" and he's spoken to people who have had to "make that awful decision" on which family members could attend.

He said that the government has begun discussions with the churches on how the rules can be amended in the coming weeks.

Mr Varadkar said that much will depend on the size of church buildings and that larger places of worship could accommodate greater number of mourners.

He said discussions are taking place about allowing small baptisms and weddings as well.

Online Editors