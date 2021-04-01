Alan Kelly accuses Health Minister of ‘incompetence’ in Dáil tirade

HEALTH Minister Stephen Donnelly has been hotly denounced for “incompetence” in a red-faced attack by Labour Party leader Alan Kelly.

The loud attack, which bordered on shouting, came over the failure to send Mr Kelly numbers on the future supply of vaccines. As Mr Kelly bellowed at him, Mr Donnelly stared straight ahead without looking at the Labour leader.

The Minister later explained that Mr Kelly’s tirade had allowed him just ten seconds to reply, but in that time he wanted to say that he had brought he figures with him to hand over to the Deputy.

“You're responsible to Dáil Eireann and the people of Ireland, and you’re refusing to give out the estimated figures for vaccines for the next three months, which the whole country is dependent on. It's not acceptable,” Mr Kelly began, his voice rising.

“This isn't about having confidence in you. This is about incompetence,” he said. “For the people who are working with you who are watching, this is not fair, it is not right, and the people of Ireland are being let down.

“This is incompetence. It goes beyond politics. You have to be accountable to this House and when you're asked questions in relation the figures, you give them as you know them at this moment in time.”

Mr Kelly said he had asked for the figures last week, and Mr Donnelly had promised to send him a note. He had not received the promised note, and had written again to the Minister on Wednesday night to remind him, hearing nothing in reply.

The Chair did not intervene in the attack, but Mr Kelly swiftly cooled and asked what Mr Donnelly acknowledge were some important questions.

When Mr Donnelly got the chance to speak, he told Mr Kelly: “You’ve made some accusations, which obviously are your right to make, and you've left me 10 seconds to respond.

“So I can respond to all of these, and in fact Deputy I have here -- I thought you might be looking for the figures,” he said, gesturing to papers beside him in the chamber.

“I brought in the most detailed figures I can give you, but you haven't left me any time to give them to you so, I will revert to you on that.”

As Mr Kelly gestured in hopelessness and made remarks off microphone, he was told by Leas Ceann Comhairle Catherine Connolly: “We're going to move on.”

