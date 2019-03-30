Airbnb-style letting plans turned down over fears of losing rentals

Dublin City Council has delivered an emphatic 'no' to owners seeking planning permission to change the use of their properties to Airbnb-style lettings in the city centre.

This follows the council refusing planning permission to Friends First Life Assurance DAC for the temporary use of six apartments at Clarendon Street, off Grafton Street, for short-term letting.

Friends First stated it had discerned a demand for short-term letting of the apartments.

However, the city council planner's report stated that permission would result "in an unwanted precedent for similar development in the area which may then result in the further unacceptable loss of long-term residential rental properties in the locality".

The report stated there were "serious reservations" over the planning application. It pointed out the area is a rent pressure zone, where there is high demand for long-term residential rental properties.

The report stated that the loss of six apartments to short-term letting is a concern due to the housing shortage.

Consultants for Friends First argued that the proposed development is consistent with the delivery of overseeable, enforceable short-term letting for visitors.

The consultants state the proposal "simply seeks to regularise a use that has only relatively recently been identified by Government as a change of use in planning terms despite short-term letting being already advertised and used".

The submission stated that "short-term letting is a real tourism accommodation category that must be fulfilled for Dublin and Ireland to compete internationally".

They argued that in order to compete internationally, "visitor accommodation should include apartment rentals at appropriate locations".

Friends First can appeal the decision to An Bord Pleanála.

