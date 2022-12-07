Airbnb and other short term letting websites to be fined up to €5,000 if properties aren’t logged on register

Airbnb and other short term letting websites such as Booking.com will be fined up to €5,000 if they do not remove adverts of properties which are not officially registered.

Landlords who do not log their properties on the new register as well as platforms where they are advertised could also be fined up to €5,000 if their case is brought to the district court.

Fáilte Ireland will have the power to slap fixed fines of €300 on landlords who do not have a valid registration number on their ads.

Cabinet ministers this morning signed off on plans for a new register in the hopes of clamping down on property owners renting out homes on Airbnb for periods of time longer than they are supposed to.

Tourism Minister Catherine Martin said she hopes this could see 12,000 properties put into the long term rental market as a result.

Even though the register was supposed to be in place by the end of the year, it has now been delayed until the end of March.

Landlords will have six months to log their properties on the new register, operated by Fáilte Ireland.

They will then have to put their registration number on any properties they advertise online on websites such as Airbnb.

A total of 11 counties last year took no action against any property owners who are leasing homes to holidaymakers on popular short-term leasing websites, the Irish Independent previously reported.

Fáilte Ireland chief Paul Kelly said local councils have struggled to clamp down on short term lets because Eircodes for properties are not obtained until at least one night’s stay is booked and payment is made.

This has meant that councils have had difficulty in identifying properties, especially apartments, so that warning letters can be issued or investigations can be opened.

“The list will be publicly available, available to local authorities they will now be able to check the Eircode of every single property that is advertised,” said Mr Kelly.

“They will be able to see if that has the appropriate planning permission or not. That has been incredibly difficult for local authorities because they haven’t been able to access those Eircodes.”

A total of 10 dedicated extra staff have been put in place within Fáilte Ireland to oversee the register.

Mr Kelly said the register will not be 100pc perfect when asked if social media website will also be fined for advertising unregistered properties.

“We will find the vast, vast majority of properties,” he said.