Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue: Ireland can be the sustainable food capital of the world

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue says Ireland can be a world leader in the sustainable food market. Photo: Lorraine Teevan

Seven in ten of the global population in 2050 will be urban-based — with fewer farmers needing to produce more food for an expanding planet, Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will tell the World Food Forum in Rome today.

Mr McConalogue will claim that Ireland can be the sustainable food capital of the world — providing enough food annually for many multiples of our population.

The global food system is still failing the world’s population in terms of nutrition and we need to move quicker to address our climate ambitions, he will tell the forum.

The core driver of the degradation of ecosystems is unsustainable consumption and production. “What we cannot have is the thing that keeps us alive — food — being the thing that’s driving our demise,” says Mr McConalogue.

Sustainability is a journey that Ireland, our farmers and food producers have been on in recent years, he adds. “We are now ramping up our ambitions in this regard.

“Ireland is a prime example of best practice for developing countries — evolving from small-scale subsistence farming to becoming an exporter of high quality, safe and sustainable food.

“In just a short few decades, we have developed a global industry of high performers feeding millions of people across the globe.”

Half the world is under 40, the minister notes. “And then we have a situation where nearly 70pc of the global population in 2050 will be urban-based.

“So we will have fewer farmers, needing to produce more food for an expanding population.

“I want us in Ireland to be the sustainable food capital of the world, with an industry that is global leader of food production, driven by young and dynamic people.

“The very future of our people relies on us getting this right.”