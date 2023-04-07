Acrimony and betrayal... veteran unionists who fought a losing battle against the Good Friday Agreement
Suzanne Breen
At the Ulster Unionist Party’s first post-Good Friday Agreement parliamentary meeting, East Derry MP Willie Ross reportedly called his party leader a “wee b*****d”.
Latest Politics
Government leaders say Niall Collins should have recused himself from meeting about land later sold to his wife
Housing for All plan is ‘Housing for No-one’, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald tells Dáil
New claims made about ‘dismissive’ Robert Watt in Sláintecare meeting held behind closed doors
More than one million people to be paid €200 cost-of-living lump sum this week
Taxpayers to now foot bill for ‘public infrastructure’ as development levies waived to lower cost of housing – Taoiseach
Fees for school transport reintroduced for the academic year starting in September as registration opens now
Cost of new homes could drop by more than €21,000 if local authority levies scrapped
Colleges and hoteliers made bid to keep ‘investor passport’ scheme
Green minister Pippa Hackett accuses TD Michael Fitzmaurice of using Trump tactics with rural voters
Too big to fail: So what now for the civil servant they call ‘Minister Robert Watt’?
Top Stories
Ireland teenager Evan Ferguson signs new long-term deal with Brighton
Lucinda O’Sullivan’s restaurant review: ‘Service is seamless and food is ace’ at John Farrell’s Eleven restaurant
Hey Netflix, that domestic violence scene in The Diplomat is not cool at all
Stardust fire inquest: ‘I didn’t get to say goodnight’ says sister of teenage blaze victim
Latest NewsMore
‘I have shown I’m good enough’ – Liam Kerrigan’s journey from minor GAA in Sligo to playing alongside Fabregas in Italy
Man City v Arsenal: Premier League match preview
Smoking down 79pc on Trinity College campus but vaping up
Facebook, YouTube and Twitter among platforms to face new EU content rules
Prime Hydration drinks by YouTube celebrities Logan Paul and KSI
Switch your mortgage this year - Sinead Ryan
Lemar: I didn’t mourn my mother’s death properly for years
The scandal of vulture funds treatment of mortgage holders
Girl left with scar after she was scalded by coffee settles court case against café for €45,000
Mattel launches Barbie doll with Down’s syndrome in boost for diversity