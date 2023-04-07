| 7.4°C Dublin

Acrimony and betrayal... veteran unionists who fought a losing battle against the Good Friday Agreement

Suzanne Breen

At the Ulster Unionist Party’s first post-Good Friday Agreement parliamentary meeting, East Derry MP Willie Ross reportedly called his party leader a “wee b*****d”.

Twenty-five years later, Ross recalls: “I did not use the word ‘wee’. I’m not a man who normally swears but I was so angry — and my anger hasn’t subsided much over the years.”

