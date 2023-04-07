Acrimony and betrayal... veteran unionists who fought a losing battle against the Good Friday Agreement

At the Ulster Unionist Party’s first post-Good Friday Agreement parliamentary meeting, East Derry MP Willie Ross reportedly called his party leader a “wee b*****d”.

Twenty-five years later, Ross recalls: “I did not use the word ‘wee’. I’m not a man who normally swears but I was so angry — and my anger hasn’t subsided much over the years.”

Ross says some experienced politicians like himself and the Rev Martin Smyth were kept out of the UUP negotiating team: “Trimble reported to us every week but in no great detail.

“The talks were slow anyway, there was virtually no movement until the final days.”

When he heard on the radio on April 10, 1998 that Trimble had signed up to the Good Friday Agreement, Ross was furious: “He had no right to do so. I was gutted. Our policy was to oppose mandatory power-sharing.

“Governments should be coalitions of the willing. What was agreed would allow one party to use its participation as a weapon.

“Trimble should have stuck to his guns, but I believe he always intended to do a deal — whatever the cost.”

At a meeting of his party’s ruling body, the Ulster Unionist Council (UUC), Ross opposed the deal. The Good Friday Agreement was left on chairs for the hundreds of UUC delegates to read. “We argued that it was a complex document so we should have time to dissect it without a vote being forced that day. We lost,” he says. Further defeat followed with the UUC voting by a two-to-one majority against Ross’s amendment and to support the deal.

He never had a good relationship with his party leader: “I disagreed with him on almost everything. I found Trimble a difficult character. There was no warmth there. Of all our MPs, he was the one I was most distant from.”

Ross, who is now president of Jim Allister’s TUV, says he has spent his political career opposing things: “My great-grandfather fought against the 1893 Home Rule Bill. I was against the Sunningdale, Anglo-Irish, and Good Friday Agreements. I’m quite content with that.”

He believes Northern Ireland’s history is littered with concessions to nationalists: “The disbandment of the B-Specials, granting most of the hunger-strikers’ demands, releasing prisoners, winding up the RUC – it was surrendering to terrorism.

“Nationalists see it as a sign of weakness. Each concession becomes a stepping stone to the next.” Ross takes no comfort in the ending of the IRA campaign: “They believe they’ve secured enough for their purposes at this present time so why use violence?”

He sees the Irish government “endlessly pushing at boundaries. I don’t want to interfere in their country so why are they always doing so in mine?”

He lost his Westminster seat to the DUP’s Gregory Campbell in 2001, and didn’t renew his party membership two years later: “I felt people with my views were no longer welcome. I didn’t leave the UUP, it left me.”

Ross has no doubts about any position he has taken over the years: “My only regret is that I failed.”

Cedric Wilson was arrested 1969 in Newtownards protesting against Terence O’Neill who was speaking in the town hall. He was fined £20.

In 1985, he protested against the Anglo-Irish Agreement with Peter Robinson and Gregory Campbell. “I burned the Tricolour on the balcony of council offices in Hillsborough where the deal was announced,” he recalls.

“We camped overnight there. The next morning, I walked unhindered through the ring of steel surrounding the castle.

“They thought I was an official because I was wearing a suit. As Secretary of State Tom King came down the staircase, I shouted that he was acting against the wishes of Northern Ireland people. His advisers thought I was a civil servant who had gone AWOL.”

Wilson later coined the phrase and produced the poster ‘Ulster Says No’. He is proud to have protested during the Good Friday Agreement negotiations. A member of Bob McCartney’s UK Unionist Party, he’d been a talks’ delegate, but the group had walked out in protest at Sinn Fein joining the discussions in September 1997.

Wilson was disappointed a majority — albeit a slender one — of unionists voted for the deal but says: “The media was very biased. Everything was stacked against us. Tony Blair’s pledges helped swing many unionists. They weren’t worth the paper they written on, which is a lesson for those now contemplating the current prime minister’s protocol assurances.”

Elected an MLA for Strangford, he and three colleagues split with McCartney in 1999 to form their own party. “We walked out of the Assembly the day Martin McGuinness became Education Minister. The former second-in-command of the IRA’s Derry Brigade being in charge of children’s education was obscene,” he says.

Wilson sees the Good Friday Agreement as clearly failing. “The Stormont institutions have operated for just over half of the last 25 years. I’ve never met a unionist who regrets voting ‘No’ in 1998, but I’ve met plenty who regret voting ‘Yes’.”

Wilson was known as Northern Ireland’s serial protester: “It was almost regarded as worse than being a serial killer, but I didn’t mind it so long as people knew the serious reasons for my actions. Would I protest again? Never say never!”

