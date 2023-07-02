‘Absolutely no truth’ to suggestions of 400 layoffs at RTÉ, says minister

A Green Party minister has said there is “no truth” to a report which suggests 400 layoffs at RTÉ may be in the works.

Junior minister Ossian Smyth told RTÉ’s The Week in Politics there is “absolutely no truth” to a report in The Mail on Sunday which suggests a redundancy scheme may lay off up to 400 people.

He said he spoke to Media Minister Catherine Martin this morning on the issue and that Government will “protect” staffers throughout the scandal engulfing the State broadcaster.

“There is absolutely no truth to it whatsoever. I spoke to Minister Catherine Martin this morning about it. Her focus is going to be to protect the employees throughout all of this.”

He said there is “no credence” to suggestions RTÉ’s 2fm would be sold and the RTÉ Two channel scrapped.

“I think that’s a power that belongs to the minister. I think she will use all of the powers available to her. There will be a review but she also has the power under the Broadcasting Act to send in an auditor and I expect she will use that power.

He said Cabinet will sign off on the inquiry and “somebody who is very senior and respected for corporate governance” will be appointed.

“I expect that that process will take a number of months and that there will be interim reports while that’s going on.”

TDs and Senators at the Media Committee are set for a second grilling of RTÉ top brass on Wednesday while the Public Accounts committee will decide on Thursday who it will invite next.

The two Dáil committees have requested a stream of documents and information from executives, including details of incoming Late Late presenter Patrick Kielty’s contract, now former director general Dee Forbes’ contract and how much the unsuccessful Toy Show Musical cost to put on.