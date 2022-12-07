‘A weight has been lifted from my shoulders,’ says Dónal de Róiste following official apology

After more than 50 years, former lieutenant Dónal de Róiste said a weight has finally been lifted off his shoulders after Defence Minister Simon Coveney apologised for his dismissal from the Defence Forces in 1969.

“I had never dared to hope that this day would ever come and now that it has, I feel a weight has been lifted from my shoulders,” he said in a statement this evening.

Mr de Róiste was just 24 when, as a young army lieutenant, he was taken to military headquarters where he was confined, interrogated for several days and ‘retired’ from the army with no explanation given. He was never charged with any offence nor court-martialled.

His bizarre treatment and the lifelong impact it has had on him and his family was the subject of a book by investigative journalist Don Mullan called Speaking the Truth to Power.

Mr Coveney’s apology comes after a review into the circumstances of Mr de Róiste’s forced retirement from the Defence Forces was presented to Cabinet today following five decades of campaigning by his family for his named to be cleared.

His family, including his sister and Chernobyl Children International founder Adi Roche, welcomed the apology and paid tribute to Mr Mullan who was described as remaining “central to uncovering the truth over decades”.

The family said in their statement: “We are profoundly grateful for today’s publication of the review report and the announcement of the apology to Dónal, finally bringing closure to this dreadful miscarriage of justice. All our family have ever wanted was for Dónal’s good name and character, and the good name of our family, to be restored.

"As the review report has found, our brother was denied a fair process in 1969, there was no charge, no trial, no conviction and for 53 years we have fought for justice to be done. Our parents, and our mother Christine in particular, fought tirelessly over many years for Dónal’s innocence to be declared’.

Mr de Róiste added: ‘My family and I are happy that my good name has been restored. I want to thank my family, friends and my legal team, Eamonn Carroll solicitor and Gerard Humphreys barrister and Don Mullan who never gave up, who always believed in my innocence and who supported me for many years.

“Sincerest gratitude to our President, Michael D Higgins, who believed me when others didn’t and for his help with calling for the establishing of this review.”

Ms Roche added: ‘My brother Dónal’s life has been shattered by a wrongful decision made by the Irish Government in 1969. Our family were left with years of pain and incomprehension by that decision; that took away his integrity, his good character, his good name, and that of our family.

"We have suffered over all these years without any redress of justice until now. Dónal is now free to walk tall and walk proud as he is now, finally, free of that dark shadow of blame and wrongful arrest and dismissal from the Army.

"I want to echo our gratitude to everyone who stood with us over the years in Ireland, the United States and many other countries, friends, activists, public representatives, journalists and fellow campaigners who believed Dónal, believed us as a family.”

Meanwhile, Mr Coveney said he accepts the conclusions of the review conducted by Niall Beirne SC, that found Mr de Róiste’s retirement “was made on foot of a fundamentally flawed and unfair process and was not in accordance with law”.

“Clearly, the security situation in Ireland in 1969 was far different than what it is today. However, whilst a decision to retire Mr de Róiste from the Defence Forces in these circumstances, and on the basis of the documentation considered at the time, was found by the reviewer to be reasonable, the review has determined that no national security concerns should have prevented Mr de Róiste from being afforded the most basic procedures of natural justice and the right to defend himself and his good name.

"In this regard, the review has concluded that Mr de Róiste’s dismissal was not in accordance with law.”

In a statement, Mr Coveney said he apologises for the distress and upset suffered over the years by Mr de Róiste.

A settlement, the terms of which are confidential to the parties, has been agreed with Mr de Róiste, he said, adding he also acknowledges “the long-standing interest that President Higgins has taken in Mr de Róiste’s case”.