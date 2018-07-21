FORMER Minister Martin O’Donoghue has been remembered as a “true gentleman” who had a “long and distinguished career”.

'A true gentleman' - tributes paid to former Minister Martin O'Donoghue, who has died aged 85

The tribute was made by Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin following the death of the former TD for Dun Laoghaire at the age of 85.

(L - R) Des O Malley with Martin O Donoghue and party leader Charlie Haughey during a Fianna Fail conference for Election 1982 Pic Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

Mr O’Donoghue was an economic adviser to Taoiseach Jack Lynch before he was first elected to the Dáil in 1977.

He was appointed as a minister on his first day in the Dáil with Mr Martin saying this was a “recognition of his abilities”.

Mr O’Donoghue served as minister for economic planning and development for two years during a challenging economic environment.

Mr Martin said: “Martin was widely respected as having a commanding knowledge of his brief.”

Mr O’Donoghue was subsequently appointed Minister for Education in 1982.

He was elected to the Seanad in 1983 and remained in office until 1987.

He went on to have a highly successful career in academia and was a professor of economics at Trinity College Dublin until his retirement in 1995.

Mr Martin said, “I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of former Minister Martin O’Donoghue.

“I knew Martin and he was a true gentleman.

“He was a committed public representative who had a long and distinguished career in national politics

Mr Martin added: “On my own personal behalf and on behalf of the Fianna Fáil organisation I want to extend my deepest condolences to Martin’s wife Evelyn, children Audrey, Raphael and Tressan and brother Tom.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Online Editors