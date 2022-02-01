A toast, a tweet, and a political storm: inside the DFA Champagne party

In the lead-up to the UN Security Council vote in June 2020, senior Department of Foreign Affairs officials put in place a plan to have staff on site on the night should they need to mount “a fast, responsive and effective mini-campaign”.

A report into the controversial celebration in Iveagh House said this was necessary so staff could lobby for votes across the world and would have involved officials working all night.

The review by secretary-general Joe Hackett found some staff brought food and overnight bags in anticipation of working through the night.

There was some discussion about staff gathering for the evening in the department’s crisis centre in Lower Mount Street in Dublin city centre but instead it was decided those working on the night would work in an open-plan space in Iveagh House’s political division.

The report describes the area as an “open-plan space that has six banks of four desks running from one end of the open-plan office floor to the other”.

Surrounding this space on one side are six single occupancy offices and a conference room.

The department’s Safe Working Group was not contacted in advance of the vote to discuss guidelines for working in the office, but Mr Hackett said this was only a “minor administrative error”.

On June 17, some officials worked from home before coming to the office in the afternoon. Those who came into the office said they abided by social distancing rules at all times and were given regular reminders of the guidelines by managers throughout the day.

Most of the day was spent contacting colleagues at Ireland’s Permanent Mission in New York seeking updates on voting and preparing briefings for a possible press conference in Government Buildings after the vote.

Freedom of Information records showed senior officials were confident of securing a seat but drafted a plan for a vote drive should Ireland fail to secure a seat in the first round of voting.

Read More

Two large televisions were brought into the office to allow staff to watch the UN Security Council vote as it came in that evening. There were 21 officials present for the vote, including two women who were on maternity leave at the time but who came to the office on their “own initiative and were not requested by management to do so”, according to the report. One of the women brought a “nursing infant”.

When the vote was announced and Ireland secured a seat on the UN Security Council, the then secretary-general Niall Burgess went to his office and got three bottles of sparkling wine while another senior official got a bottle from his office. Mr Burgess told the review team he bought the wine himself and kept it in his office to use as gifts. Wine glasses were retrieved from a kitchen adjacent to the office and the wine was poured.

The review team said it is “satisfied on the basis of accounts provided by officers that no other alcohol was supplied on that evening”.

They also confirmed that no alcohol was taken from official departmental stocks for the occasion.

Officials toasted their success and Mr Burgess, according to those present, asked them to gather for a selfie which he took on his phone. He took two photos.

The review team examined the time stamps on these photographs which establish they were taken at 9.18pm.

Expand Close Controversy: Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney refused to answer questions on the scandal last month. Photo: Frank McGrath / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Controversy: Foreign Affairs Minster Simon Coveney refused to answer questions on the scandal last month. Photo: Frank McGrath

The majority of staff interviewed for the review recalled Mr Burgess asking them to “gather in close proximity for the purposes of capturing the team in the photograph”.

They said staff gathered for the pose for around one minute. The report notes that staff were not wearing masks but adds that there was no requirement to wear masks in work settings at this point.

Mr Burgess posted the photograph on Twitter at 9.26pm but removed it some time later when the lack of social distancing in the photograph was criticised by users of the social media platform. He apologised to one Twitter user.

Mr Hackett said Mr Burgess was “largely responsible for facilitating the breach of social distance guidance that occurred” as he had provided the alcohol and organised the group photograph.

“He also placed colleagues, particularly more junior ones, in a difficult position,” he added.

After the photograph was taken, most of the group dispersed or returned to their desks to work.

Others watched the press conference with the then-Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and then-Tánaiste Simon Coveney announcing the Government’s diplomatic win. Others recall standing in groups in what was described as “a more relaxed atmosphere talking about the outcome”. Mr Hackett said these small gatherings could be considered minor breaches of Covid guidelines.

Mr Coveney returned to Iveagh House after the press conference, which ended at 9.55pm, and thanked officials for their work on the vote. He stayed for about 15 minutes and the review found there were no breaches of Covid-19 guidelines at this point.

When the controversy first broke, it took Mr Coveney a number of days to admit he visited the department after the controversial photograph was taken.

He was not interviewed as part of the review as it was outside of Mr Hackett’s remit. Most of the staff interviewed for the review said they left Iveagh House between 10pm and 11pm.

In his report, Mr Hackett says the gathering was “wrong” and a breach of Covid guidelines but said he found “no evidence that statutory rules were breached”.

“It caused offence, inflicted reputational damage on the department and undermined internal morale,” he added.

He said the presence of staff in the office was “essential and appropriate” on the night and said there is “no record of any invitations to a social or celebratory event issued at any point”.

He said social distancing rules were complied with in the lead-up to the vote but the converging together while drinking alcohol was a “serious breach” of the guidelines.

He lavished praise on Mr Burgess who he said had provided “outstanding public service throughout his career, including a leading role in supporting peace and reconciliation on this island”.

“His actions were uncharacteristic errors of judgment. He sincerely regrets this,” he added.

He said three other senior officials who were present on the night regret that they did not do more to prevent the breach of rules.

Mr Hackett said he has asked Mr Burgess to make a donation of €2,000 to a charity involved in helping victims of Covid-19. The other three officials will make €1,000 donations.

The department will also publish details and costs of all hospitality events they hold every six months.

New social media guidelines will also be introduced to ensure there is more oversight over what is posted online. Other than that, Mr Hackett said he intends to take no further action.

Mr Burgess is currently serving as Ireland’s ambassador to France and Monaco, and is being paid €213,000 a year as he gets to keep his secretary-general salary in his new role.

The €2,000 donation request for the breach of Covid rules while the country was under severe restrictions will be small change to the well-paid senior civil servant.

Mr Coveney will hope the report draws a line under the controversy.

However last night Sinn Féin’s Pearse Doherty demanded an independent investigation and said that despite the minister being made aware of a “serious breach” of regulations on the night it happened, he failed to act.

“This again calls into serious question the judgment of the minister,” he said.