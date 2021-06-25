‘A sinister attempt to intimidate TDs’ – new Independent TD hits out at Sinn Féin tactics on Dáil votes

A NEW Independent TD says Sinn Féin’s tactics on votes in the Dáil are “sinister” and Mary Lou McDonald’s party is trying to “intimidate TDs to vote with them”.

Former Army officer Cathal Berry says Sinn Féin deliberately tries to misrepresent the outcome of votes in the Dáil.

The criticism comes after a Sinn Féin TD was forced to correct a statement after a party walkout from the Dáil on a vote on the renewal of the Special Criminal Court and gangland crime laws. Rather than officially record their abstention, as allowed under the rules, the party’s TDs all left the Dáil chamber.

Dr Berry says Sinn Féin is offering “dog-ate-my-homework-type excuses”. The Kildare South TD says the party has a pattern of Sinn Féin misrepresenting what happens in Dáil votes. Dr Berry says some of the proposals put down by the party are good and others are bad. He says screen grabs are taken by the party of the results of Dáil votes and presented in a misleading fashion on social media.

"It is misrepresenting that a particular TD or party would be anti-woman or anti-children or anti-fishing or anti-housing when it totally isn’t. There is a track record there of misrepresenting how people are voting and what people are doing, which is not good enough. It is not designed to inform the public, it is designed to mislead,” he said on KFM.

Dr Berry, a former Army Ranger, a doctor, and a former head of Military Medical School, said Sinn Féin engages in “sinister” behaviour.

“More sinister still, if that isn’t sinister enough, the intent here is not persuade a particular TD to vote for a Sinn Féin motion. The intent here is to intimidate a TD to vote with them,” he said.

Sinn Féin’s TD Patricia Ryan had to clarify her position after claiming her “vote is on record” on the Special Criminal Court legislation. She now admits she was not present for the vote on the Offences Against the State Act. She says she was reading documents when “a colleague asked if I was ready” and she gathered her belongings to leave the chamber. She says she believed there were no more votes on the night.

"Had I been there I would have abstained so whether I was present the results would have been the same. But I am happy to correct the record,” Ms Ryan told KFM.

Sinn Féin TD Maurice Quinlivan also says the party should have merely recorded its vote, rather than walking out.

“In hindsight, we should have pressed the abstain button,” the party’s Limerick City TD said on Live 95.

Fianna Fáil TD Dara Calleary says the walkout was clearly orchestrated. Sinn Féin enterprise spokesperson Louise O’Reilly denies the walkout was organised by the party. She said Sinn Féin’s position is clear and the party did not obstruct the passage of the legislation.

"We wouldn’t organise something like that. Not at all,” she said on RTÉ radio.

After years of opposing the legislation and voting against it in the Dáil, Sinn Féin abstained last year and welcomed a review into the Special Criminal Court.