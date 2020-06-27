| 13.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A modern-day setting for a modern-day marriage as Micheál Martin becomes Taoiseach

Catherine Fegan

Election of New Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie Expand

Close

Election of New Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Election of New Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

Election of New Taoiseach Micheal Martin. Photo: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

THE escalator ferrying Micheál Martin to the foyer zig zagged its way from the fifth floor at snail-like pace.

It was a long way down from the auditorium in Dublin’s Convention centre, but as they skyline of the city cascaded through the glass façade in the background, it was an opportunity for the man of the moment to take it all in.