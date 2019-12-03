A Fine Gael minister has criticised Verona Murphy for using a video he recorded in support of her for a controversial campaign ad where it was claimed the Wexford by-election candidate was the victim of "character assassination" by the media.

'A lot of it was cut out' - Minister not happy with his role in Verona Murphy 'Eye of the Tiger' video

Minister of State Andrew Doyle told the Irish Independent he is not sure he would have allowed the clip - where he urged people to vote for Ms Murphy - to be used in the unsanctioned campaign ad had he known about it.

The roughly 90-second video, set to Survivor's 'Eye of the Tiger', has been widely condemned by Fine Gael ministers and is likely to hasten the Irish Road Haulage Association president being dropped from the general election ticket.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe, Fine Gael's director of elections, said of the video: "That kind of tone, that kind of sense of enmity will not play a part in the Fine Gael election campaign."

