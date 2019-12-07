A House of ill-repute: : A year of scandals in Dáil Eireann

Everyone knew the result already. The Returning Officer and his staff were dotting the 'i's' and crossing the 't's'. Sinn Féin supporters gathered around their candidate Mark Ward. A tall man sheepishly approached Ward to congratulate him. It was a brief and awkward exchange as Leo Varadkar shook the about-to-be-elected TD's hand.

The Taoiseach returned to stand by Fine Gael's candidate Emer Higgins for the formal declaration of the result as Ward was hoisted into the air on the shoulders of supporters.

The four triumphant new TDs from the by-elections arrived to take their seats in Dáil Éireann: Ward, Joe O'Brien of the Green Party and Fianna Fáil's Malcolm Byrne and Padraig O'Sullivan.

It'll be a short-lived term before they're back seeking election again. After the melodrama of the vote of no confidence in Eoghan Murphy, the Minister for Housing, the Oireachtas will be in wind-down ahead of the Christmas break in two weeks. The new TDs are entering an institution coming under scrutiny for all the wrong reasons.

Scandal season

2019 was supposed to be a year of celebration. The Dáil 100 marked the centenary for the 1919 elections to the first Dáil. It's a significant moment in history. Ireland is one of the oldest democracies in the world and few countries can point to 100 unbroken years of free and fair elections. After a near-three-year revamp and an €18m budget, the renovated Leinster House was unveiled.

The restoration of the Seanad Chamber - once the Duke of Leinster's ballroom in Georgian times - to its former glories is a highlight. The 18th-century decorative ceiling with its intricate moulding is splendid.

And yet on a tour of the 272-year-old building during a recent open day, the guides found themselves being asked about the more contemporary phenomenon of how TDs managed to not press their own voting buttons.

What became known as Votegate, where Fianna Fáil's Timmy Dooley stepped out and Niall Collins stepped into his seat again and again and again to cast his vote for him, caught the public imagination.

The voting scandal started a tidal wave of revelations over the past two months about what would be colloquially referred to as the carry-on above in the Dáil.

Votegate was followed by Fobgate, where bi-locational TDs were miraculously managing to clock in to attend Leinster House for expenses purposes while appearing elsewhere at the same time.

Then there was Printergate where the overall cost of installing a new printer in the Houses of the Oireachtas hit €1.8m overall and resulted in a ceiling having to be raised to accommodate it.

And finally, there's Missing-TD-gate where Fine Gael TD Dara Murphy claimed a full salary and expenses, despite having a separate political role in Brussels. To say the Dáil 100 will be rounded off with a shadow cast over it is an understatement. What's more, the current occupants of the Dáil are firmly to blame for the events. The controversies are unquestionably adding to the public cynicism about politics.

Last weekend there was a record low turnout in two of the four by-elections as the voters just couldn't be bothered showing up. It adds to the mood of anti-political sentiment. A survey of voters at the last general election showed close to half of voters are sceptical about politicians' motives.

The Irish National Election Study 2016 discloses one out of every two people believe the system is rigged and two in five don't fully trust the political system.

Dr Theresa Reidy from the Department of Government at University College Cork says most people can't relate the details of what turns them off politics.

Open joke: The Dáil new printer at the centre of the controversy

"These types of scandals reinforce the view that politics doesn't work and politicians are in it for themselves, whether that's true or not," she says.

Dr Eoin O'Malley from the School of Law and Government at Dublin City University says the culture in Leinster House became lax around the rules and regulations of the institution.

"It had got a bit too relaxed and that formality needs to be reinstated," he says. "It's a serious job, not a joke."

O'Malley feels the fobbing and expenses controversies ought to be sorted out by the politicians.

"It says it in the Constitution that the Oireachtas should be allowed to run its own affairs. It's not a new thing to have politicians trying to squeeze every last drop out of expenses. It again shows a bit of a lack of respect for the public and the institution."

Hidden in plain sight

Article 15 of the Constitution grants sole powers to the national parliament to determine its own rules and regulations. What's happened over the past two months is where the politicians have abdicated these responsibilities.

The connecting point between the series of scandals is they were all hiding in plain sight.

TDs pushed voting buttons for their colleagues right in front of their counterparts and on the public record.

It was wide open to abuse.

TDs fobbed in and headed off without having to provide any evidence of activity.

The Dáil printer was bought to accommodate the amount of printing TDs and Senators want for constituency literature.

A report on the printing press affair noted that 18.4 million items are printed off each year - and 90pc of this material is for TDs and Senators.

Largely, the printer is used for constituency political purposes. "The range of print products available includes newsletters, bulletins, general or specific communications, information papers, fliers, circulars, personalised headed paper, Leinster House Guides, complimentary slips, business cards, clinic cards and a variety of cards all conveying contact information," the report states.

Amid the blame game around the printing press costs, fingers are being pointed at the officials in the Oireachtas and the Office of Public Works.

"Why do they need a printer of that size? If you weren't doing that amount of printing, you wouldn't need it. If I was Machiavellian, I would say the politicians don't want the focus to be on that," a senior civil servant said.

The feigned shock

Dara Murphy's absence was an open joke around Leinster House.

Continuing to pick up his full Dáil salary of more than €96,189 a year, as well as more than €50,000 worth of annual allowances, the Cork North-Central TD has only attended 24 out of 70 sitting days in the Dáil between January and September - the lowest number of any TD. He resigned as a TD this week to take up a job in the European Commission.

When Murphy became the director of elections for the European People's Party, Fine Gael's grouping in Europe, in September 2017, the Taoiseach "congratulated" him.

"At this crucial time with Brexit negotiations under way and discussions also taking place about the future direction and shape of the European Union, Deputy Dara Murphy's appointment is further evidence of the important role that Fine Gael plays within the EPP, Europe's largest political party."

The Taoiseach was aware the role involved travelling across Europe meeting Fine Gael's fellow EPP members preparing for the European elections so he would be absent from the Dáil.

When Murphy announced in May 2018 that he wasn't going to run in the next general election, Varadkar paid tribute to him and was pleased he would continue in EPP roles.

"He has my full support on both counts," the Taoiseach said.

Murphy rightly points out he operated within the rules.

Varadkar entered Bertie Ahern territory of "somebody should do something about this" when challenged about his TD's lack of attendance in the Dáil.

Conveniently, Varadkar omits the role of the Department of Public Expenditure in setting down the guidelines and that the last reforms of expenses were brought in by the late Brian Lenihan when he was Minister for Finance a decade ago. Now when there's hand-wringing over Murphy's absence, Varadkar wants the expenses system changed.

"We have a system in this House that is essentially designed by politicians, for politicians - and that should change," he declared.

Who's watching who

The same can be said about much of the way the Houses of the Oireachtas conducts its business.

The politicians themselves are running the show. Varadkar's apparent suggestion that responsibility for expenses and attendance would be handed over to an independent authority, like the Standards in Public Office Commission (SIPO), opens a vista of much-needed external influence on affairs in the Oireachtas.

Why stop at the expenses system?

The Leinster House club has let its members go way too far.

It's time to rein it in.

The Houses of the Oireachtas Commission is effectively the board of directors of Leinster House.

It is the governing body overseeing the delivery of services to the Oireachtas.

Its membership is made up of TDs and Senators from across the parties, along with the Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl, Cathaoirleach of the Seanad Denis O'Donovan and Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan.

Insiders writing the rules for insiders.

As the soundbites flew from the Public Accounts Committee about accountability for the printing scandal last week, few noted the costs being flagged in the Oireachtas Commission's annual report for 2018.

On Page 2, the foreword from O'Donovan and Ó Fearghaíl referred to the "audited financial accounts of the Commission" and the cost of running the Houses of the Oireachtas in 2018 being €134.35m.

"The Houses are funded from taxpayers' money. The Commission will continue to exercise prudent stewardship of public resources in running the Houses of the Oireachtas over the next three years."

The printer fiasco suggests otherwise.

Turn to Page 89 and there in black and white is a note of a €1.2m cost for print equipment and a "requirement not originally anticipated to upgrade the print room".

When TDs can't even be trusted to read their own annual report or ask questions about it, then what hope is there for them to scrutinise the public accounts?

And we haven't even started on the endless blocking of legislation, committees overstepping their powers or the never-ending saga of reform of the Seanad.

The Roman poet Juvenal's question certainly arises: Quis custodiet ipsos custodes?

Who guards the guardians?

The Dáil has become the watchdog that barks a lot at passing cars but doesn't watch what's happening in its own backyard.

After Votegate, members of the public wrote to Varadkar and Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin expressing their anger.

A 62-year-old Fianna Fáil supporter wrote: "I am totally disgusted with the Dáil voting scandal. I have relations who fought for Independence, to give us a vote, to control our own future. The actions of your colleagues have besmirched the reputation of all politicians again."

Above the entrance to the Dáil Chamber hangs an enormous painting by Thomas Ryan of the first Dáil sitting in the Mansion House in January 1919.

What would the defining image for the Dáil class of 2019 be?

A TD's empty seat with a bundle of expenses claim sheets on it?

Was it for this...?

What is being ­investigated?

Votegate

The Dáil Members' Interests Committee is still investigating the absentee voting by Niall Collins and Timmy Dooley. The wider issue of ensuring integrity in the Dáil voting system is being examined by the Committee on Procedures and the Houses of the Oireachtas.

Fobgate

Following the controversies around expenses claims and lack of attendance by Dara Murphy, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar wants a new system for expenses and verification of attendance. New rules are likely to be drawn up with the assistance of an outside body.

Printgate

The Dáil Public Accounts Committee is examining the escalating costs of the Oireachtas printing facilities. The committee is currently awaiting additional details from the Houses of the Oireachtas and the Clerk of the Dáil Peter Finnegan.

