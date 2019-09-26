Solidarity TD Paul Murphy has quit the party and plans to launch a new socialist political grouping next week.

'A group of members, including me, have decided to leave' - Paul Murphy quits Solidarity to form new political group

Independent.ie understands that Mr Murphy, a TD for Dublin South-West, will announce that he has quit Solidarity later.

He will launch a new socialist group, which a source said will be part of Solidarity - People Before Profit, on Monday.

Solidarity-PBP is a six-strong political grouping in the Dáil. Mr Murphy was one of three Solidarity TDs along with Ruth Coppinger and Mick Barry. The group also includes PBP TDs Richard Boyd-Barrett, Bríd Smith, and Gino Kenny.

"After an extensive debate within the Socialist Party, a group of members, including me, have decided to leave and intend to launch a new socialist group. When we decided to leave, the Party accepted that and we all aim to have an amicable and cooperative relationship in the future in the interests of working class people," Mr Murphy said in a statement on Thursday.

"I will continue as a member of Solidarity - People Before Profit and all six TDs in Solidarity-PBP will continue to work together closely in Dáil Eireann and in building and assisting struggles in workplaces and communities."

Mr Murphy was first elected to the Dáil in 2014 in the Dublin South-West by-election off the back of an anti-water charges campaign. He was re-elected in the 2016 general election.

