'A group of members, including me, have decided to leave' - Paul Murphy quits Socialist Party to form new political group

The Dublin South-West deputy’s surprise departure from the Socialist Party and its Solidarity offshoot marks a further fracture in left-wing politics and comes amid disagreement in the Socialist Party over the extent to which it should work with other left leaning parties such as Sinn Féin and the Greens as well as broader left-wing campaigns.

Mr Murphy favours working more closely with these parties and movements, but this is opposed by the majority of Socialist/Solidarity members.

Mr Murphy will announce plans on Monday for a new socialist grouping that will remain part of Solidarity-People Before Profit grouping in the Dáil but aim to work more closely with other left-wing parties. He insisted that his relationship with the two other Socialist/Solidarity TDs, Ruth Coppinger and Mick Barry, remains “amicable and cooperative” and he will continue to work with the Solidarity-PBP group which includes PBP TDs Bríd Smith, Gino Kenny and Richard Boyd-Barrett.

“After an extensive debate within the Socialist Party, a group of members, including me, have decided to leave and intend to launch a new socialist group. When we decided to leave, the Party accepted that and we all aim to have an amicable and cooperative relationship in the future in the interests of working class people,” Mr Murphy said.

Several Socialist/Solidarity activists but no elected representatives will join Mr Murphy in his new grouping. He was first elected to the Dáil five years ago off the back of the anti-water charges campaign.

Online Editors