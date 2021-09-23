‘A gentleman and a giant’ – Former Labour TD Mervyn Taylor, key in divorce referendum, dies aged 89

Former Labour Party Minister Mervyn Taylor has died aged 89 years.

Mr Taylor served as a Labour TD for Dublin South-West from 1981-1997.

In 1993 he was appointed as Minister for Labour, before later serving as Minister for Equality and Law Reform from 1994-1997.

Mr Taylor was born to Jewish parents in Dublin in 1931 and studied law a Trinity College before becoming a solicitor.

He was the first Jewish person ever to serve as a Minister in Dáil Éireann.

Former Fine Gael Taoiseach John Bruton was one of the first to pay tribute to Mervyn Taylor.

He said: “I wish to pay heartfelt tribute to the life and work of Mervyn Taylor. I extend deep sympathy to his wife Marilyn and family at this time of immense loss.

“As a solicitor he gave really valuable service to thousands of clients, always in his characteristic sympathetic and reasoned way.”

“He will also be missed by his former constituents in Dublin South West whose interests he served with similar dedication.

“He gave outstanding service as Minister for Equality and Law Reform in the Rainbow government that came to office in 1994,” he continued.

Mr Bruton said Mr Taylor showed great commitment and dedication while working on the Irish Divorce Referendum in 1995. He added that the former Labour Minister had a great ability to work “across party lines”.

Mr Bruton’s warm comments were echoed by the Tánaiste Leo Varadkar who wrote on Twitter: “so sorry to hear of the passing of Mervyn Taylor. A democratic social revolutionary who changed the course of history by legalising divorce in Ireland. A gentleman and a giant.”

Meanwhile, former Labour Party TD, President Michael D Higgins has described Mr Taylor as a “founding figure in the movement for equal access for all citizens before the law.”

In a statement released this afternoon, President Higgins said he was honoured to have shared a building with Mr Taylor on Mespil Road.

“His colleagues in the Labour Party will miss a comrade of the utmost principle, steadfastness, courage and courtesy.

“His passing is an immense loss, first and foremost to his family but also to all those who have worked, and continue to work, towards a more inclusive, more equal and fairer society.

President Higgins said Mr Taylor will be remembered as a distinguished public servant who served with such dedication, as one of the most gracious, unselfish and kindest members ever to serve in the Dáil.

“He had the gift of patience and attention to detail. He will be remembered for some of the ground-breaking legislation he introduced, including the Domestic Violence Act, the establishment of the National Disability Authority, and the passing of the divorce referendum.

“Those of us who had the privilege of knowing him, of calling him our friend and colleague will miss him deeply. I recall with fondness many of my conversations with him,” he added.