‘A game-changer for women’ – councillor makes history as first in Ireland to avail of paid maternity leave

A new bill that enshrines the right to paid maternity leave for elected officials is a game-changer for women interested in pursuing a career in politics, according to a local councillor.

Thomasina Connell, a Fine Gael councillor and Cathaoirleach of Laois County Council, will be the first county councillor in Ireland to avail of maternity leave benefits set out under the Local Government (Maternity Protection and Other Measures for Elected Members in Local Authorities) Bill 2022, which was passed by the Oireachtas last Thursday.

Three days before the legislation was passed, Ms Connell (40) gave birth to her first child Thomas Norman.

As she enjoys her first week of motherhood, with her partner Tristan Lynas at their home in Portlaoise, the solicitor said being able to avail of 42 weeks of maternity leave – 26 weeks of which is paid – is very welcome.

“The absence of maternity leave and associated rights for councillors has for so long, been identified as one of the major bars to women entering into, and remaining in political life, particularly at county council level,” she said.

Unlike many 9am to 5pm jobs, being a councillor means working late into the evenings – which can be challenging for women who have babies or young children at home, she said.

“I’ve heard stories of women leaving (council meetings) to breastfeed in car parks,” she said.

“You were just expected to turn up.”

But not only will she now have the option of staying at home with her newborn – which she intends to do until March – she can also nominate a substitute to fill in for her at council meetings during her leave.

“This is crucial from many perspectives, not least from the situation where an essential vote arises in the council chamber,” she said.

“The alternative to taking a period of leave is that an additional allowance is available to cover the cost of administration assistance incurred in order to carry out their council duties and meet their commitments as a councillor.”

She hopes the new legislation will encourage more women to not only enter but remain in politics.

“I am keen to see the impact of targeted measures like the provision of maternity leave following our next local elections in 2024 and I am certain we will see an increased number of female candidates being elected across the country, where currently only 24pc of county councillors are women” she said.

“I think we’re moving in the right direction and I think targeted measures like this will make family life central,” she told Independent.ie