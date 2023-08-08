A free month’s rent for the average renter and tax cuts for ‘mom and pop’ landlords – Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien lays out goals

People declining social housing offers, Sinn Féin sniping and the ‘complex issue’ of homelessness all discussed in Independent.ie interview

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is pushing for the renters’ tax ­credit to be ­increased to almost €800, the average ­monthly rent per renter, along with ­income-based tax breaks for landlords as part of his Budget demands.

Mr O’Brien also wants to extend the Help to Buy scheme for first-time buyers for another two years, and to examine if there is scope to increase the €30,000 tax back limit.

In an interview with Independent.ie, Mr O’Brien outlined how he is additionally seeking to enhance his First Home scheme. This would allow homebuyers purchase second-hand homes using the Government’s shared ­equity programme which is currently only available for newly built houses.

He also expects the Tenant In Situ scheme, which lets local authorities buy rental properties to keep renters facing eviction in their homes, to be extended into the coming year.

Speaking in his ministerial office in the Custom House, Mr O’Brien said he “does not see a situation” where a ban on evictions is reintroduced again this year.

The minister conceded the country still has a “very significant housing problem” but believes “real progress” has been made on addressing the more than a decade-long shortage of supply.

The Department of Housing has €4.6bn-a-year capital budget for the next two years to ensure funding is available for bricks-and-mortar projects and Mr O’Brien is quick to point out this is €1.6bn more than his “great friend and colleague” Eoin Ó Broin allowed for in Sinn Féin’s alternative Budget plans.

However, he says the “first thing” he thinks about every morning is the rising rate of homelessness that has also surged during his tenure. “I don’t say that glibly in any way, shape or form – it’s the biggest single challenge,” he said.

With the latest homelessness figures showing 12,441 people, including 3,699 children, in emergency accommodation, there is a lot for the minister to talk about.

Mr O’Brien said he hopes the Budget will give him the opportunity to enhance some of the many schemes under his remit which are aimed at reducing the cost of homeownership and renting in Ireland’s dysfunctional housing market.

He strongly expects the renters’ tax credit, which has allowed registered tenants to claim €500 tax back on their rent for the last two years, to be extended into 2024.

“I’d like to see it increased to the average rent per renter which is currently €790 a month,” he says. “That’s per renter, so if you had two or three lads or girls renting they would all get it and it would make a big difference,” he added.

Mr O’Brien said Tánaiste Micheál Martin and Finance Minister Michael McGrath were “very supportive” of the tax credit, which has been claimed by 235,000 renters, when it was introduced last year, and he hopes they will back it again in this Budget.

As for landlords, Mr O’Brien said the Government is committed to “meaningful and effective measures to retain and to attract good landlords”. He said 84pc of rental homes are owned by landlords who own one or two properties.

He said new measures should focus on reducing tax on rental income earned by landlords. He believes this will specifically help so-called “mom and pop” and accidental landlords who currently pay 50pc in tax on all rental income.

One of Fianna Fáil’s core objectives since the party entered coalition with Fine Gael and the Greens is to address the falling rates of homeownership among younger generations.

The latest Central Statistic Office (CSO) figures showed 66pc of homes in Ireland are owner-occupied which is the lowest rate of homeownership in this country for around 50 years.

The Help to Buy scheme was introduced by Fine Gael but the minister is a big fan of the state support that allows first-time buyers claim back up to €30,000 in tax off the cost of a new home.

“It has helped 40,000 people get a deposit together for a new home and what some people forget, especially the main opposition party Sinn Féin, is it is essentially putting people’s tax back in their own pockets – so I’d like to see it extended for another two years to give certainty,” he said.

Mr O’Brien added that the €500,000 house price limit on the scheme will not be increased but said the upper limit of the amount people can claim will be discussed during Budget negotiations.

There have been frequent suggestions that the Help to Buy scheme should be extended to the purchase of second-hand homes. But Mr O’Brien reiterated this will not be happening but, instead, he is interested in expanding his own signature housing policy the First Home scheme to allow people buy second-hand homes.

The First Home scheme sees the Government take an equity of up to 30pc in the purchase of a new home which homeowners then pay back after a number of years.

To date, 2,128 people have received approval to receive the state support when buying a new homes and the average equity the Government has taken is around 18pc, or putting €67,000 towards the cost of a property.

As long the required equity stake is below 20pc, first-time buyers can also claim the Help to Buy tax back, which Mr O’Brien says could result in someone receiving close to €100,000 from the Government to buy a new home. Of course, the equity has to be eventually paid back if someone wants to fully own the property.

In another snipe at his Sinn Féin counterpart, Mr O’Brien noted that Mr Ó Broin said the First Home scheme would inflate house prices, but he said “there is no proof of that happening”.

The overarching issue of homelessness is “quite complex”, Mr O’Brien said, but added that the Government has been able “save a lot of people” who were at risk of becoming homeless by buying rental properties and allowing the renters to remain in their homes.

He said there is also a “significant cohort of people” who come into the country and “access emergency accommodation straightaway”. “That’s something we have to manage better too,” he added.

“We have people in emergency accommodation right now who don’t have an entitlement to social housing, and a very significant number – so that has to be looked at very seriously,” he added.

This includes people arriving in Ireland from outside of the EU, he said.

When asked about Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s comments on people in emergency accommodation declining multiple offers of housing, he said there are sometimes “good reasons” for turning down social housing offers – such as the distance to family or schools.

However, he said it has come up as an issue at a “more accelerated pace” in the past few months and he has asked his officials to look at the reasons behind people turning down permanent housing offers.