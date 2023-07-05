A drinks reception, finger food and a mock Late Late Show – how the Renault events were planned

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy takes a selfie with the audience at a commercial event for car company Renault in 2022

RTÉ agreed to pay for food, drink and even guests at Renault events involving presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Tubridy's deal with the car company involved him attending three events a year in exchange for €75,000.

Only one €75,000 payment was made after Renault decided not to renew the contract. However, under the terms of the arrangement, RTÉ agreed to pay the star the annual €75,000 fee.

The deal with Renault was cost-neutral to the car company in the first year and saw RTÉ provide sets, food, drink and even guests.

A mock Late Late Show was to be held in three Renault dealerships each year, for three years as part of the deal.

A clause called “Event Set Up” in the Renault contract makes clear that the costs of each event would be covered by RTÉ as part of the agreement.

This included:

– building the set, event management and catering (finger food and refreshments) for 100 people

- recreation of the Late Late Show set with a minimum of three guests and to include music from “up and coming talent from each event location”

- an evening drinks reception.

The show was to take place from 7.30pm to 9pm, followed by a question and answer session. Each event was to finish at 9.30pm.

All the events were to be “invitation only” and an “exclusive event for each dealership”.

RTÉ has already indicated to TDs that total set-up costs over the terms of the contract were nearly €50,000, with RTÉ covering all of these costs.