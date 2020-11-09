A decades-long friend of Joe Biden and former beau of Star Wars' Carrie Fisher: Meet the man likely to be next US ambassador to Ireland

Expectations are mounting that Joe Biden’s appointment as US ambassador to Ireland will be his long-term political friend and Democratic Party ally Chris Dodd.

The 76-year-old Dodd is viewed by the Department of Foreign Affairs as a serious-minded politician and “sound on the National question”, a senior Iveagh House politician put it with tongue in cheek.

The Connecticut veteran of the Senate is no Yankee or WASP, an old term applied to white Anglo-Saxon protestants when it was believed no-one outside this stock need apply to the highest echelons of office in the United States.

All eight of his great-grandparents were born in Ireland, Murphys and O’Sullivans among them, and most emigrated soon after the famine, bringing with them and bestowing a folk memory of that event.

Read More

Read More

Read More

Mr Dodd has a property in Roundstone, Co Galway, which was particularly hard hit in the Great Hunger. It drew controversy when he acquired it, being described as an ‘Irish cottage’ although it is a far grander affair, being worth over €850,000 today. More on this alleged sweetheart deal later.

President-elect Biden has had a decades-long relationship of total trust in Mr Dodd, who headed the vice-presidential pick committee that eventually settled on Kamala Harris, the senator from California, as running mate.

Ms Harris will soon be the most powerful woman in the world, in the view of some, and might yet become the first female president of the United States.

Joe Biden has seized that office on his third attempt. On his second pitch, both he and Mr Dodd were among a crowded field seeking the Democratic nomination after the Bush years – a prize that eventually fell to Barack Obama.

The friends and rivals chose to share a private plane together, bumping over the clouds to Manchester, New Hampshire, and Cedar Rapids, Iowa, as they chased and challenged each other for an individual edge in the primaries. In the event, neither campaign caught fire – but at least they enjoyed each other’s company on their travels.

Both Mr Biden and Mr Dodd are practising Catholics and attend mass regularly, even though Mr Dodd is divorced from his first wife – causing some amazement to Congressional colleagues by managing to date both Bianca Jagger and Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher thereafter.

Mr Dodd served 30 years in the US Senate for Connecticut after an initial period cutting his teeth in the House of Representatives. He served on the Committee for Foreign Relations and was soon involved with the Friends of Ireland.

When he retired in late 2010, Irish Ambassador Michael Collins hosted a farewell dinner attended by Vice President Biden, Ted Kennedy’s widow Vicki, and other Irish luminaries on Capitol Hill.

By that stage he had piloted through some crucial legislation on the financial crisis, having developed expertise in high finance, including restrictions on banker bonuses. Yet he had been the leading recipient of donations from Fannie May and Freddie Mac, the US public building societies that had to be rescued by the US taxpayer.

There was also a brouhaha over that Roundstone house when its purchase was connected to a disgraced banker for whom Mr Dodd had successfully lobbied Bill Clinton for a Presidential pardon.

More eyebrows were raised when it was listed as being worth less than $250,000 (€210,000) in official filings, although this valuation was later quadrupled. Claims of a conflict of interest had died away by the time Mr Dodd called time on his political career to pursue other interests, including a role as chief executive of the Motion Picture Association of America.

“This might be Chris Dodd’s victory lap, but in terms of experience he is head and shoulders above some recent appointments,” said an official here. “We haven’t heard a thing, but we’re aware of the speculation.

“Put it this way – hopes are high. Chris Dodd would be a serious pick at a very important time.”

Online Editors