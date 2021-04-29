The key thing was not to trumpet ‘Independence Day’ too much. But the restrained, relieved smiles for the camera disguised real delight in Government.

It really is a day of hope, and Leo swooped to scoop that soundbite.

Finally, some good news for the masses.

Even Big Tony of the shadowy forms in the darkened medical alley has thought about it, tossed his head, but finally assented.

Nphet has made a ‘neffort’.

Ministers couldn’t believe it.

Stephen Donnelly quivered with repressed excitement in pinching the proferred sheet of paper amounting to a notable permission sheet for us all.

For once there were no ‘public health bad vibes’ for the Cabinet. The advice was to go ahead, lads and lasses, but just take it easy, will ya.

Donnelly tiptoed away, bowing and scraping, then heaved a huge sigh of relief. Outdoors on Wednesday night he gave an interview, sounding brighter than usual, but emphasising the need for continued responsibility – while his eyes did a bun dance of hardly any caution.

It was going to be good news.

The population sensed something, but wouldn’t allow themselves to believe it. Not until Morning Ireland crashed everyone awake to the sound of Simon Coveney for once not sounding half-cranky and not at any time using his trademark tone: “Well, look, none of this is going to be easy,” at which point we would normally have gone to brush our teeth.

“Staged, incremental reopening,” were his first words. Even if he did hug his own comfort blanket for the last remaining pessimists: “consistent with public health advice”. We heard ‘public health edelweiss’, because everything was suddenly coming up roses.

All day around Leinster House people almost shook their heads in disbelief. It was as if backbenchers in ragged shirts were groping for the tunnel opening, glasses askew, clothing holed (because you’ve torn strips off them with your vitriol), eyes unable to take the shafts of blinding light.

It fell to Leo Varadkar to do the first public preening, because he takes Leaders’ Questions one day a week in the two-day Dáil. He has the luck of the devil.

It was “a day of hope for Ireland”, he said, encapsulating all. Then added a little extra: 15,000 businesses to reopen in May and 200,000 people to get their jobs back.

Optimism was the infectious agent now. Invisible particles of positivity seeped through the air-conditioning. Cases of almost cackling mania could be imagined in the at-risk political population.

They have had to put up with months of ‘looked-down’ because people haven’t thought much of their efforts – and haven’t been socially distant in saying so.

The Taoiseach tripped down the Government steps like a man reborn, with Helen McEntee’s wonderful news imbuing his own clear efforts to show he had good news too.

(Um, maybe don’t join your local amateur dramatics group in eventual retirement, Micheál).

He was unflagging in his encouraging news, flagging this date and that, wedged between flags that were Irish and European. He announced Freedom of Movement, a very European concept.

Fifty churchgoers at a time can publicly thank God for their partial liberation. The older generation can rip off their masks with as much abandon as their muscles can muster when meeting other vaccinated folk.



The great Irish guesthouse will be back. Hairdressers will dress hair and barbers will barb. Both of them will ask you where you would go on your holidays if you could go abroad and you will tell them you are thinking Kilkee or Tramore.

And on June 7… whisper it… “outdoor services in bars and restaurants can recommence with sector-specific safety measures in place".

Pints, Taoiseach, pints! Away with your ‘sector-specific’, and ladle it out like Leo. We can sit in the shivering evening and enjoy a pint again. Wahoo! Hup ya boy ya.

The web portal for gettin’ yer jab opens for the over-50s next week.

And a million and a half doses already given. Stick with the strategy is right.

Mighty stuff, Micheál, – and then the Taoiseach was so excited he reverted to Irish and sure we didn’t hear the rest of what he said, we were too busy hugging and kissing on the couch.