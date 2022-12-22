| 5.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

A cautious article from Leo Varadkar – but one which will unsettle unionism

Sam McBride

Taoiseach’s words suggest no shift in either Irish policy, or even tone towards Northern Irish unionism

Jeffrey Donaldson Expand

Close

Jeffrey Donaldson

Jeffrey Donaldson

Jeffrey Donaldson

Two words sum up Leo Varadkar’s article in Thursday’s Belfast Telegraph - cautious and bland.

In his first substantive comments on Northern Ireland since returning as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar could have chosen to adopt a different tone, to present himself as a reborn figure who will shift the way in which the Irish government is perceived, even if that does not involve substantive policy changes.

Most Watched

Privacy