A cautious article from Leo Varadkar – but one which will unsettle unionism

Two words sum up Leo Varadkar’s article in Thursday’s Belfast Telegraph - cautious and bland.

In his first substantive comments on Northern Ireland since returning as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar could have chosen to adopt a different tone, to present himself as a reborn figure who will shift the way in which the Irish government is perceived, even if that does not involve substantive policy changes.

Instead, what the Taoiseach writes today could have been said by his predecessor, Micheal Martin, or by himself in his first spell as Taoiseach.

In some ways, that is an indication of how Irish policy on Northern Ireland has converged as Fianna Fail and Fine Gael have come together, first through policies which were almost indistinguishable and now formally in government.

Long gone are the days when Charlie Haughey raged against the Anglo-Irish Agreement, struck by Garrett FitzGerald when Mr Varadkar was just six.

Mr Varadkar has previously tried to show himself as a progressive Taoiseach not only in areas of social policy but in his approach to unionism.

Four years ago, he symbolically became the first leader of the Republic to visit the Orange Order’s headquarters in east Belfast, something the Orange leadership welcomed as a significant acceptance of their place in Irish society.

But he is now viewed by most unionists as a Taoiseach hostile to their interests.

That is principally because of his consistent support for the Northern Ireland Protocol, something his government saw as a key diplomatic achievement, protecting the seamlessness of the Irish border by creating a new trade border between Britain and Northern Ireland.

Mr Varadkar says today that he has listened to unionism and heard its concerns on the protocol — but then repeats without qualification the claim that the protocol protects the agreement, something which virtually every unionist, including the late Lord Trimble, disputes.

It is unionist opposition to the protocol which shifted DUP policy from grudgingly accepting the arrangements to maximum obstructionism.

In today’s article, Mr Varadkar seeks to build pressure on the DUP to restore devolution. Although that is a fairly obvious stance for the Taoiseach to take, and is shared by most of Northern Ireland’s parties, pressure from Dublin in this area makes it harder for Sir Jeffrey Donaldson to do so, even if he was minded to go in that direction.

Mr Varadkar frames the DUP’s refusal to govern as something which “is to deny the democratic wish of the people”.

The more awkward truth is that the DUP is acting in line with the mandate it sought from its voters and utilising the vetoes bestowed upon it by the Good Friday Agreement, which Mr Varadkar lauds.

Other aspects of what Mr Varadkar’s article will more subtly alarm unionists. He praises Rishi Sunak, saying he is “heartened by our positive engagement with Mr Sunak” — engagement which has overwhelmingly been about the protocol, which the Irish government wants to retain with as few amendments as possible.

This article and the DUP’s return to an adversarial approach suggests that the next couple of years are likely to involve sharp north-south disputes.



