A brand new Dublin city centre hotel and four-star Clontarf Castle Hotel may be turned into quarantine centres

A brand new Dublin City Centre hotel and the four-star Clontarf Castle Hotel may be turned into quarantine centres for international travellers.

The Tifco Hotel Group will operate the State’s mandatory quarantine regime for passengers arriving in this country under an agreement which will be announced this week.

The group has earmarked the newly refurbished Hard Rock Hotel in the city centre along with the Crowne Plaza and Holiday Inn Express near Dublin Airport as possible venues for country’s first quarantine hotels.

Tifco spent €52m refurbishing the former Exchange Buildings on Lord Edward St into the 120 room Hard Rock Café. The new hotel was due to be open just before the pandemic hit and quarantined passengers may be their first guests.

Government sources said Clontarf Castle Hotel may also be used as a quarantine hotel.

The hotel just outside the city centre is a redeveloped 12th century castle with 111 rooms.

Four hotels will be used when the quarantining system is first introduced but the group has committed to surge capacity if there is demand for additional rooms.

A person staying in a quarantine hotel will not get to choose where they wish stay but rather it will be chosen at random when they book their place.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will announce the deal with the Tifco Group in the coming days.

Three days after the announcement is made, the system will be formally in place and passengers arriving from 33 countries deemed high risk for Covid-19 will have to book places in quarantine centres before arrival.

On the advice of the Chief Medical Officer, the minister can add or remove countries from the list.

It will cost just under €2,000 per adult and around €500 for any child over three years old.

Passengers who flout new mandatory hotel quarantine laws could face €4,000 fines and a month in prison for a first offence.

A second offence can be punished by a fine not exceeding €4,500 and/or three months in prison while a third offence comes with a possible €5,000 fine and or six months in prison.

Mandatory hotel quarantining will apply to people arriving from South Africa, Brazil, Angola, Austria, Botswana, Burundi, Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, Eswatini, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Rwanda, Seychelles, Tanzania, United Arab Emirates, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

It will also apply to those coming from Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guyana, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Uruguay and Venezuela.

