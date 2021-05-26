Taoiseach Micheál Martin received an email warning him that he risked sending an “unambiguous message” that a senior civil servant’s job was more important than his own by backing a €81,000 pay hike.

Emails from members of the public to Mr Martin’s office also described an increase for the role of secretary-general at the Department of Health – since filled by Robert Watt – as a “salary travesty”.

Another described it as a “sudden, gigantic, inexplicable ‘behind the bra in the corner seats at the disco’ pay-rise” during a national emergency.

One person said it sent an unambiguous message that what Mr Watt does is more important than Mr Martin’s own job or that of the British prime minister. Another claimed nobody in any government department is worth €300,000, unless they have found the cure for cancer.

The increase, which Mr Watt waived on his appointment last month, brings the salary for his new role to €292,000 a year. It is now the highest paid role in the civil service.

The increase brings the salary well above the highest point on the pay scale for the most senior secretary-generals, who earn the same €211,742 annual pay as the Taoiseach.

Mr Watt was on this rate in his previous post as secretary-general at the Department of Public Expenditure.

He announced he would waive the increase when appointed to the health role, but could decide to accept it at a later date if economic circumstances improve. His pension is still based on the €292,000 salary. Mr Martin has said the increased salary is appropriate for the role.

The Government has said that Mr Watt’s appointment followed an independent process.

An email sent by a member of the public last month, entitled “Stop the madness”, described the increase as a “salary travesty” and asked the Taoiseach not to allow it. “If you do so, you are sending out the clear and unambiguous message that the job that Robert Watt does is equivalent to and actually more important than that of the prime minister of Great Britain,” it said. “Based on the remuneration package, it is more important than your own.

“As you well know, people have lost jobs, they have taken their own lives, businesses have closed. We are walking into an economic meltdown post-Covid-19, yet you believe that the current pay packets are barriers to recruitment of suitable candidates – hence the salary figure of €292,000.”

Another person said they were “floored” by the increase.

“Hello Micheál... Is it true the salary of the general secretary of the department of health is set to increase by €81,000?” they wrote. “If so, there has to be a national debate about this, in which the public need to participate... all of us slaving away at normal salaries trying to keep our jobs with a recession imminent, how can any increase to public servant salaries be contemplated?”

Another email addressed to deputy John McGuinness said Brendan Howlin and the current Government valued Mr Watt immensely.

“But this sudden, gigantic, inexplicable, ‘behind the bra in the corner seats at the disco’ pay-rise in a national emergency is a recipe for disaster,” it said. “It sends a terrible message and reinforces the idea that Ireland is a country of outsiders governed by a clique of insiders.”

The sender said he imagined Mr Watt meets people in the private sector with a quarter of the responsibility and twice the pay that would “sicken any man’s happiness”.

They said the “strange and scantily justified pay hike” is going to cause a “low-burning kind of havoc in the hearts and minds of the people politicians ask for votes and trust”.

A sarcastic email, sent on March 10, entitled “Poor public servants”, stated that HSE boss Paul Reid should be paid at least €500,000 per year.

“I and other self-employed slaves promise to work twice as hard and pay more tax when we’re allowed back to work,” it said. “You’ll have to have another look at Robert Watt’s meagre €291,000 in case he’ll be looking for parity. Give me a call and I’ll bring you up to date on self-employment. Great little country! (for some).”

An email on April 19 urged minister Michael McGrath to stop the “overpayment”.

It said: “Just think how you can sell this to voters of pension age. Good election poster: ‘One civil servant earns 12 times the annual OAP’.”